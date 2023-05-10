Home » After Punjab, the decision to call for army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also
After Punjab, the decision to call for army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also

Web Desk: Government of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested the services of Pakistan Army to maintain peace in the provinces. The services of Pakistan Army were requested by the Punjab Government, on which the Federal Ministry of Interior approved the services of Pakistan Army. According to the interior, the services of ten companies of the Pakistan Army have been handed over to the Punjab government
The Pakistan Army will work together with the district administration to establish law and order and will support the district administration. The Federal Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for the deployment of the army in Punjab. Application has been made to the Federation.

