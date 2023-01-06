Listen to the audio version of the article

In the hours in which the attack by Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, father Georg Gänswein, on Pope Francis (“He made me a prefect in half”) is taking place, the German Church unites around Bergoglio.

The German Bishops’ Conference promotes the funeral mass for Ratzinger

The funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was “touching”, the homily of Pope Francis “very spiritual, profound”, “as was also typical of Benedict”. Francis quoted him “no less than 4 times” and the speech “would certainly have pleased Ratzinger himself” who had asked for a sober funeral. Monsignor Georg Baetzing, bishop of Limburg and president of the German Bishops’ Conference, is convinced of this, and said he was very satisfied also with the respectable composition of the official delegation of his country at the rite in St. Peter’s Square which included not only the president of the Republic Franck Walter Steinmeier, but also the Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Compact around the reigning Pope

That said, the impression that emerges from the press point that the conference of bishops of the country of origin of the 265th Pontiff of the Catholic Church is of a German episcopate which in any case unites around the reigning Pope, first of all rejecting attempts to make two figures, Benedict and Francis, two symbols, one of conservatism and one of progressivism.

The contrast between Benedict and Francis? “They are forced”

“I don’t find it right to put Benedict among the conservatives and Francis among the progressives, they are forced,” explains Baetzing. The cry “Santo Subito” that arose in St. Peter’s Square? “We have a beautiful rule in the Church – he replies – which is to wait five years from the moment of death to start a cause for canonization”. No mention, therefore, of the possibility that the Popes grant a dispensation as Benedict did in respect of his predecessor John Paul then brought to the altars by Francis. Could Pope Bergoglio change his style after the death of the Pontiff Emeritus? “I don’t think so, why should it? His style is that of synodality and he will continue on that”.

Pope Francis presides over Ratzinger’s funeral in the churchyard

No invitation to Fr Georg to join the club of German bishops

And again, to the predictable question of what might be the ecclesiastical future of Msgr. Gaenswein, the head of the German bishops limited himself to a laconic statement: “It depends on the person concerned and on who takes these decisions in the Vatican Curia”. In short, no particular invitation to Fr Georg to join the club of German bishops. However, Archbishop Baetzing does not shy away from commenting on Gaenswein’s shock statement, right after the funeral, according to which the Motu proprio “Traditionis Custodes” with which Francis tightened the Latin mass liberalized instead by Benedict in 2007, would have broken Ratzinger’s heart: «Benedict XVI perhaps had more in his heart all those who hold on to traditions, but there were many rites and Francis wanted to put an end to this confusion in the sign of the Second Vatican Council».