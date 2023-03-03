Home News After resistance from the FDP: EU postpones vote on combustion engine exit
Status: 03/03/2023 11:03 am

The EU decision to ban new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 has been postponed indefinitely. The FDP had previously confirmed its no to the plans – Germany should have abstained from doing so.

The EU countries will not vote on the ban on internal combustion engines in new cars from 2035 as planned on Tuesday. The vote has been taken off the agenda of the Council of Ministers, a spokesman for the Swedish Presidency said. Nothing was initially known about the reasons for this. A new date for the final vote on the project, on which representatives of the EU states and the European Parliament had already reached a basic agreement in October, was not given.

However, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing had previously confirmed the opposition of his party, the FDP, to the EU plans. Because no unity could be achieved within the federal government, Germany should have abstained from the EU vote. This would have made a qualified majority of EU countries unsafe. After the postponement became known, Wissing said that the question of Germany’s positioning no longer arises. “If it had been asked, Germany would not have agreed today,” he said.

Wissing called for a compromise proposal from the EU Commission. The aim of the FDP is an exemption, according to which combustion engines should remain permitted after 2035 as long as they are operated with synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels. In the agreed EU plan, which should have been voted on, it was agreed that the EU Commission should investigate with an open mind whether vehicles with e-fuel-capable combustion engines could be approved in the future.

