Status: 04/06/2023 11:36 p.m

At the beginning of the session of the Israeli security cabinet, Prime Minister Netanyahu invokes national cohesion. Earlier, rockets fell again in Israel – in response to the arrests of Palestinians on the Temple Mount.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened crackdown after the rocket fire from Lebanon. “We will hit our enemies and they will pay the price for any aggression,” Netanyahu said at the start of a security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

According to the military, 34 rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Lebanon – the most since 2006. Two people in northern Israel were slightly injured. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, Israel blamed militant Palestinians. In the past few days, there have also been several rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.

Netanyahu: Take action against enemies anywhere and anytime

Netanyahu said the internal debate in Israel will not stop the country from taking action against the country’s enemies “anywhere, anytime.” The prime minister was referring to a judicial reform pushed by the right-wing religious government, which has been dividing Israeli society for weeks. “Our enemies will learn again that in time of war, Israeli citizens stand united and support the actions of the military and other security forces to protect our country and our citizens,” Netanyahu said.

Defense Minister Joav Galant previously instructed the military to prepare for “any possible response.” The escalation was preceded by Israeli police clashes with Palestinians on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) in Jerusalem.

Gabriele Dunkel, BR , daily topics 11:40 p.m., April 6, 2023

Status quo of holy places remains unchanged

Netanyahu said in the evening that Israel has no interest in changing the status quo of the Holy Places. He called for de-escalation. However, decisive action will be taken against “extremists,” he said.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples there. The Temple Mount is under Muslim administration while Israel is responsible for security.

Before the start of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, around two weeks ago, there were fears that the already tense security situation in the country would deteriorate. A particularly large number of Muslims are currently coming to the Temple Mount to pray there during the month of fasting. The week-long Jewish Passover festival also began on Wednesday. One of the customs is a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. There are also several Easter celebrations in the old town.