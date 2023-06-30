Home » After salvage on the high seas: mother and child died > – News
Status: 06/30/2023 12:47 p.m

A 35-year-old Polish woman and her seven-year-old child died after an accident on a ferry. The accident triggered a major rescue mission on the Baltic Sea on Thursday.

The accident happened on the “Stena Spirit”, a ferry that runs between Gdynia in Poland and Karlskrona in Sweden. According to Lars Bloom, head of rescue operations at the Swedish Maritime Administration, a boy fell off the ferry about halfway to Karlskrona. Swedish media reported that the boy was seven years old. His 35-year-old mother immediately followed.

NATO forces helped search

Bloom said the Stena Spirit alerted emergency services at 4:20 p.m. In addition to rescue helicopters and the ferry itself, NATO forces who were in the region for an exercise also took part. According to Bloom, it took them a good hour to find the mother and child. According to the Stena Line shipping company, the child was picked up by a lifeboat on the ferry, while the woman was found by a Swedish helicopter crew and pulled out of the water.

Casualties did not survive

Both were taken to a hospital in Karlskrona by helicopter. According to media reports, the woman and her child, both from Poland, have since died. Why the child fell off the ship is still unknown.

Further information

A vacationer from Baden-Württemberg almost drowned at the Koserow pier when he tried to rush to help another vacationer from Lower Saxony in the Baltic Sea. more

In the Szczecin Lagoon, sea rescuers and a boat crew saved a shipwrecked 70-year-old sailor from great distress. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 06/30/2023 | 08:00 a.m

