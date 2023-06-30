After salvage on the high seas: mother and child died > – News

Status: 06/30/2023 12:47 p.m

A 35-year-old Polish woman and her seven-year-old child died after an accident on a ferry. The accident triggered a major rescue mission on the Baltic Sea on Thursday.

The accident happened on the “Stena Spirit”, a ferry that runs between Gdynia in Poland and Karlskrona in Sweden. According to Lars Bloom, head of rescue operations at the Swedish Maritime Administration, a boy fell off the ferry about halfway to Karlskrona. Swedish media reported that the boy was seven years old. His 35-year-old mother immediately followed.

NATO forces helped search

Bloom said the Stena Spirit alerted emergency services at 4:20 p.m. In addition to rescue helicopters and the ferry itself, NATO forces who were in the region for an exercise also took part. According to Bloom, it took them a good hour to find the mother and child. According to the Stena Line shipping company, the child was picked up by a lifeboat on the ferry, while the woman was found by a Swedish helicopter crew and pulled out of the water.

Casualties did not survive

Both were taken to a hospital in Karlskrona by helicopter. According to media reports, the woman and her child, both from Poland, have since died. Why the child fell off the ship is still unknown.

