Daniel Fernando Herrera, a worker at a Paisa company, is in an ICU in Cartagena.

For more than a year, Daniel Fernando Herrera and his co-workers saved to fulfill a dream, to see the sea in Cartagena.

They arrived last Thursday, February 2, and the next day, the first thing they did was go to the beaches of Bocagrande to take a bath.

But they had not even spent 24 hours in the city when a tragedy happened.

Daniel Fernando Herrera was in the company of Diego Charría and Richard Velázquez, two friends with whom he works in a company in Yarumal, Antioquia.

They were bathing and talking in the sea when they were hit by a tourist riding a jet ski.

Richard took 15 points, while Diego received light blows, but Daniel Fernando took the brunt.

Daniel, 33, has serious brain injuries and is admitted to the ICU of the Medihelp clinic in Bocagrande.

«The truth, Daniel Fernando Herrera, is alive because of the good care he receives in that clinic, I want to highlight that. But if I question, that on beaches as crowded as those of Bocagrande, there is no control or authority,” Julio Ariza, a co-worker of the injured, told the local portal Noticias625.co.

Daniel is a technologist in automotive and labor mechanics for a lubricant company in Yarumal.

From the DIMAR they assured that they are verifying the case and that they hope to issue a statement in the next few hours.