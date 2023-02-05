Home News After saving a year to travel to Cartagena, he ended up in a coma
News

After saving a year to travel to Cartagena, he ended up in a coma

by admin
After saving a year to travel to Cartagena, he ended up in a coma

Daniel Fernando Herrera, a worker at a Paisa company, is in an ICU in Cartagena.

For more than a year, Daniel Fernando Herrera and his co-workers saved to fulfill a dream, to see the sea in Cartagena.

They arrived last Thursday, February 2, and the next day, the first thing they did was go to the beaches of Bocagrande to take a bath.

But they had not even spent 24 hours in the city when a tragedy happened.

Daniel Fernando Herrera was in the company of Diego Charría and Richard Velázquez, two friends with whom he works in a company in Yarumal, Antioquia.

They were bathing and talking in the sea when they were hit by a tourist riding a jet ski.

Richard took 15 points, while Diego received light blows, but Daniel Fernando took the brunt.

Daniel, 33, has serious brain injuries and is admitted to the ICU of the Medihelp clinic in Bocagrande.

«The truth, Daniel Fernando Herrera, is alive because of the good care he receives in that clinic, I want to highlight that. But if I question, that on beaches as crowded as those of Bocagrande, there is no control or authority,” Julio Ariza, a co-worker of the injured, told the local portal Noticias625.co.

Daniel is a technologist in automotive and labor mechanics for a lubricant company in Yarumal.

From the DIMAR they assured that they are verifying the case and that they hope to issue a statement in the next few hours.

See also  Smart working without extensions, we return to agreements with the company

You may also like

They prosecute 4 police officers who would have...

UNGRD alerts for forest fires: they spread and...

Colombia will send a plane to Chile to...

Defense Minister says that the Police must leave...

Perspectives. Baking the future since 1945

The Externado Council rejects that Polo Polo called...

Vegan mother forces her daughters to buy meat...

What will Congress do to avoid stopping the...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday, February 6,...

Chinese spy balloon would have been seen in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy