BY: EL PILÓN REDACTION.

The National University started the construction of stage I of the second phase of the La Paz headquarterswhich will benefit students from the mechatronic engineering, geography, biology, statistics, biological engineering and cultural and communication management programs, as well as those specializing in constitutional law and a master’s degree in public health, who did not see the beginning of these works so close.

The project includes the construction of three three-story blocks with a metallic structure in view of more than 15 meters highto in an area of 7,000 square meters, where digital, environmental, chemical, biological, social impact and cultural laboratories will work; administrative area and will have a free recreation area with restaurants and cafeterias.

The work has an investment of $80,333 million, managed between the national Government through the National Planning Department, through the mechanism of the Cesar-La Guajira Territorial Pact, which will contribute 56,000 million pesos, and the National University, Headquarters of La Paz, which will allocate 24,333 million pesos of own resources. The project will be executed by the construction company Obreval, under the supervision of the UNAL La Paz Consortium.

Marcela Camacho, vice-rector of the National University, La Paz campus, mentioned that the construction of the first stage of the second phase of the institution is significant for the departments of Cesar and La Guajira because it will allow students to have state-of-the-art technology laboratories. that will be educational references in the Caribbean region.

for his partDolly Montoyarector of the National University, said that with this project they ratify their commitment to the educational quality of the region, benefiting young people from Valledupar, La Paz, San Diego, Manaure, San Juan del Cesar, Urumita, among other municipalities of Cesar and The Guajira.

“We came to stay and to learn from the entire community and support the entire region with knowledge, education, science, technology, and ventures.n to build together and collaborate with everyone. This is our ninth headquarters and that is why we are very happy to be here sharing this wonderful initiative and the work with the people of the department because it is an academic necessity”said.

The work is built with own resources of the National University and managed before the DNP. / COURTESY.

THE STUDENTS

According to the University, with the beginning of the construction of stage I of the second phase, the coverage of 1,300 to 2,500 students in the programs offered at the La Paz campus.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, Oriana Rojas, student of cultural and communication management and student representative to the UNAL headquarters council, was satisfied with the construction of these buildings which translates into “a great opportunity for young people”. “For us it is a great opportunity that the construction of phase two has finally started, we thought it would be further; The spaces will be expanded further, there will be laboratories for our academic process and the quality of life of the students will be changed”said.

For his part, the student Luis Rabelo mentioned that the construction of the second phase was something they had been waiting for a long time, assuring that several young people from careers such as mechatronic engineering “were not trained in the best way due to the lack of equipment that will arrive with the second phase.

“This work is important for the training of all the students at the headquarters and despite all the stoppages that occurred and the delay in the start of the work, we feel that it is too pertinent, and although it will not be complete, because the work was split in two works due to lack of resources, it is something we were waiting for ”, added.