It was a big shock early on Saturday morning in Hattingen: The 33-year-old newspaper delivery boy was sitting in the van and wanted to distribute his newspapers as usual. Suddenly, a man in the car next to him pulled out a submachine gun and fired.

He hit the 33-year-old’s hand and arm several times and drove away. The newspaper delivery boy was taken to the hospital. The background of the fact was initially completely unclear.

Nevertheless, the police were apparently able to quickly pick up a trail: on Sunday evening, a special task force in Berlin arrested a 32-year-old from Oberhausen. The forces also found a submachine gun on him, possibly the murder weapon.

Apparently, traces at the scene of the crime told investigators the identity of the suspect. Sonja Wever from the Ennepe-Ruhr district police on how the suspect was tracked down: “In fact, thanks to the extensive search for clues on site and good investigative work and cooperation between different organizations, we managed to locate the perpetrator in Berlin and had him arrested by a special task force on Sunday evening.” Ultimately, the location of his mobile phone was probably decisive.

The Oberhausen resident is now in custody. So far, many things point to a random act, said a spokeswoman for the Ennepe-Ruhr police. The motive will be further investigated.

