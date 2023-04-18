Home » After six months: dairy cows in NRW back on the pasture – news
News

After six months: dairy cows in NRW back on the pasture – news

by admin
After six months: dairy cows in NRW back on the pasture – news

The Arla dairy cooperative reports, citing official statistics, that North Rhine-Westphalia, along with Schleswig-Holstein, is one of the frontrunners in Germany when it comes to dairy cows that are allowed to be outside. Around half of the approximately 380,000 dairy cows in NRW have access to pasture.

Milk consumption decreases

Last year, however, people in Germany drank less milk than they had in more than 30 years. Around 46.1 kilograms of milk (1 liter of milk corresponds to 1.03 kilograms) were consumed per capita, 1.9 percent less than in the previous year and at the same time the lowest value since records began in 1991 (59 kilograms), according to the Federal Office for Agriculture and Nutrition (BLE) in Bonn.

See also  Crack Veneto Banca, the former ad Consoli sentenced in first instance to 4 years

You may also like

Jonathan Moly and Andrea Villarroel are already a...

SIVA buses would reach the Valledupar townships

China’s Defense Minister Reportedly Praises Putin for Promoting...

Delicious recipes: Wild garlic season: It’s so easy...

Price of the dollar this Tuesday, April 18,...

Intensive Care Units in Cali saturated by respiratory...

In the second half of the year, gas...

Motta Domínguez rejected accusations for alleged corruption

They won eight medals in National Swimming

One Sight · A Trip to Guangdong: Looking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy