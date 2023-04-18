After six months: dairy cows in NRW back on the pasture – news

The Arla dairy cooperative reports, citing official statistics, that North Rhine-Westphalia, along with Schleswig-Holstein, is one of the frontrunners in Germany when it comes to dairy cows that are allowed to be outside. Around half of the approximately 380,000 dairy cows in NRW have access to pasture.

Milk consumption decreases

Last year, however, people in Germany drank less milk than they had in more than 30 years. Around 46.1 kilograms of milk (1 liter of milk corresponds to 1.03 kilograms) were consumed per capita, 1.9 percent less than in the previous year and at the same time the lowest value since records began in 1991 (59 kilograms), according to the Federal Office for Agriculture and Nutrition (BLE) in Bonn.