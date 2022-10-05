An elderly woman in Guangxi, China Do not She gave millions of property to her ex-husband, But came out after my mother died ！

Courts at two levels in Liuzhou City, Guangxi have recently heard a case of disputes over a bequest and maintenance agreement. In the case of inheritance, he donated millions of property to his ex-husband, which caused concern.

The court heard that the old woman surnamed Dai and her first husband gave birth to the surname Pang After her husband passed away, she remarried her husband surnamed Cai, and the two divorced in 2017 due to emotional discord.

Dai’s wife was bedridden for a long time in 2019 and needed someone to accompany her, so she asked for help Pang Er not only ignored her, but also expressed her unwillingness to bear the cost of her mother’s future treatment.

In desperation, Mrs. Dai found her ex-husband Cai Nan. The two sides signed an agreement under the witness of the lawyer. If the ex-husband could fulfill the obligation to take care of Mrs. Dai as agreed, after Mrs. Dai passed away, the housing rights of the resettlement house under her name would be covered by the agreement. Gift to Cai Nan.

Cai Nan did take care of Dai’s wife until she passed away as promised, and when he took out the agreement to prepare for the transfer of the house in Dai’s name, Pang Er Cooperation, and repeated negotiations to no avail.

In December 2021, Cai Nan sued Pang Er to the court. After hearing, the court held that the agreement between Dai and Cai Nan was legal and valid, and Cai Nan also fulfilled his duty to take care of Dai’s wife before her death, and ruled that the plaintiff, Cai Nan, was bequeathed to the court. All rights to the house in Dai’s name.