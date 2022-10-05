Home News After son refuses to support sick mother, mother fights for millions of property after death
News

After son refuses to support sick mother, mother fights for millions of property after death

by admin
After son refuses to support sick mother, mother fights for millions of property after death

Son refuses to support sick mother, fights for millions of property after death

An elderly woman in Guangxi, ChinasonDo notsupportShe gave millions of property to her ex-husband,sonBut came out after my mother diedfight for property

Courts at two levels in Liuzhou City, Guangxi have recently heard a case of disputes over a bequest and maintenance agreement.sonIn the case of inheritance, he donated millions of property to his ex-husband, which caused concern.

The court heard that the old woman surnamed Dai and her first husband gave birth to the surname PangsonAfter her husband passed away, she remarried her husband surnamed Cai, and the two divorced in 2017 due to emotional discord.

Dai’s wife was bedridden for a long time in 2019 and needed someone to accompany her, so she asked for helpsonPang Er not only ignored her, but also expressed her unwillingness to bear the cost of her mother’s future treatment.

In desperation, Mrs. Dai found her ex-husband Cai Nan. The two sides signed an agreement under the witness of the lawyer. If the ex-husband could fulfill the obligation to take care of Mrs. Dai as agreed, after Mrs. Dai passed away, the housing rights of the resettlement house under her name would be covered by the agreement. Gift to Cai Nan.

Cai Nan did take care of Dai’s wife until she passed away as promised, and when he took out the agreement to prepare for the transfer of the house in Dai’s name, Pang ErrejectCooperation, and repeated negotiations to no avail.

See also  Every 16 o'clock | The number of investors in the Beijing Stock Exchange exceeds 4.8 million institutions: pay attention to the opportunities in the data center industry chain_ Oriental Fortune Network

In December 2021, Cai Nan sued Pang Er to the court. After hearing, the court held that the agreement between Dai and Cai Nan was legal and valid, and Cai Nan also fulfilled his duty to take care of Dai’s wife before her death, and ruled that the plaintiff, Cai Nan, was bequeathed to the court. All rights to the house in Dai’s name.

You may also like

Gas leak, via Mandruzzato closed for three days

Weather forecast, sun and heat until the weekend,...

Hohhot has 772 cases of local positive infections...

“The Belluno theater cannot be treated by srl”

Digital nomads, South East Asia wins for prices...

Ivrea, 570 signatures delivered for the pedestrian path...

The cold wave repels the high temperature in...

Fulvio Ervas: my inspector Stucky is chasing shark...

Earthquake felt in Genoa. Toti: “No critical issues”

Announcement on Adjustment of Health Management Measures for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy