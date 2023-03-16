First round of negotiations for a new edition of the SPÖ-ÖVP coalition in Carinthia eleven days after the state elections: On Thursday the negotiating teams of the SPÖ and ÖVP met in the large meeting room of the SPÖ state parliament club; with the party leaders Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) and Martin Gruber (ÖVP) at the top. Most of the actors in the negotiation teams know each other very well. We also know from Kaiser and Gruber that they can get along. In 2013, a three-party coalition of SPÖ, ÖVP and Greens was forged. 2018 then the first coalition government of SPÖ and ÖVP. In 2018, the then ÖVP boss Christian Benger was still conducting the negotiations before Martin Gruber succeeded him.

Eleven people are on the SPÖ negotiating team, and the ÖVP wanted to increase the number from the original seven to eleven.

“Carinthia Coalition 2.0” is to be the name of the new coalition, as Kaiser and Gruber announced on Tuesday of this week and announced coalition negotiations. There is a willingness to “lead this country together”. After ten years, there is a lot of agreement, a lot in common and thus a “viable basis for coalition negotiations,” according to Kaiser. We also learned how to deal with each other in conflict situations. In difficult times like now, continuity, a common basic orientation and constant personnel are good for the country, he said.

According to Sora, post-election surveys after the state elections showed that 74 percent of those surveyed want the SPÖ and 50 percent the ÖVP in the next Carinthian state government, Kaiser reported. When it comes to important issues, they should now “set the pace”. For example, with administrative processes, with permits, when it comes to business settlements. However, the involvement of the population must not be jeopardized.

“More pace”

Like Kaiser, Martin Gruber referred to the ten SPÖ-ÖVP years together, so one could “quickly work in depth and build on projects that have already started”. But you also have to “bring in the pace”. With the expansion of the infrastructure, broadband expansion, with renewable energy, with measures against the shortage of workers, with the protection of Carinthia from the sell-out.

When it came to the major, contentious issue of the airport, Kaiser and Gruber referred to the common denominator that this important infrastructure must be preserved. In contrast to Peter Kaiser, Gruber is a vehement advocate of exercising the call option (i.e. the state buying back shares in the airport). What applied before the election also applies now, he emphasized on Tuesday. Whether the call option should be in the coalition agreement? Unlike last week, when he surprised everyone by saying that that was not a coalition condition, Gruber only said on Tuesday “that we will draw a common path.”

“A gift”

Observers assume that the ÖVP will now be more self-confident in relation to the SPÖ, which lost the election. The ÖVP’s demand for a third seat of government or a deputy governor’s chair for Gruber has not yet been made in previous talks, according to the red ranks. The ÖVP also emphasizes: “First it’s about content and only finally about personnel.” It can be heard from SPÖ circles that the second seat of government was already a gift to the ÖVP in 2018.

Time schedule

The constitutive session of the state parliament is to take place on April 5 or April 13 at the latest. Then the members of the government should be elected.

For the third time

From 2013, the SPÖ and ÖVP were in a three-party coalition with the Greens. The FPÖ and Team Kärnten were still sitting at the table in the proportional government. The first coalition government in Carinthia, SPÖ and ÖVP has been in place since 2018. The SPÖ provides five government members, the ÖVP two. As the Kleine Zeitung found out, preliminary work for a new edition of the coalition was already in place before the election day on March 5th. Contrary to all forecasts of a crash, the ÖVP came out slightly stronger (plus 1.6 percent) and is now the third strongest party (after the FPÖ) at 17 percent.

Changed signs

Despite the high drop of nine percentage points in the state elections on March 5: As the party with the most votes (38.9 percent in total), the SPÖ has the scepter in its hand. In the previous week there were exploratory talks between the SPÖ and the FPÖ, ÖVP and Team Kärnten. At the weekend, a close SPÖ circle, the SPÖ exploratory team and all district party leaders discussed with whom there should be coalition negotiations. On Tuesday morning, Kaiser held face-to-face talks with all leaders of the parties represented in the state parliament and informed them.

Exciting topics

Which issues are the most problematic between the SPÖ and the ÖVP? “Nowhere massively,” said an SPÖ negotiator to the Kleine Zeitung, “that will probably only become apparent in the details”.

The question of whether there is unanimity in the governing coalition will also be exciting. The SPÖ overturned this after the departure of the negotiating partner, ÖVP leader Christian Benger, in 2018 and made it a coalition condition. Spatial planning issues such as a dedication fee are also exciting.

Variant of three-party coalition

Despite everything, a theoretical variant remains a three-way coalition against the SPÖ: if the FPÖ, ÖVP and Team Kärnten join forces. The three would have a majority in the state parliament with 21 seats compared to the SPÖ with 15 seats.