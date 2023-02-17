The body of Adrián Camilo Bravo Castillo, 17, who suffered an accident over the weekend and died this Wednesday night at the Sinais Vitais clinic in Bosconia, Cesar, was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue.

It was learned that the minor suffered the road accident in the 14th race with 4th street in the Porvenir neighborhood of the municipality of El Copey, when he was traveling as a grill on a motorcycle, whose driver collided with a platform and both fell. The worst part was suffered by Bravo Castillo who hit himself in the house and also suffered polytrauma.

Since then he has remained in a delicate state of health.

About the other person involved in the accident it was learned that he suffered injuries.

Related