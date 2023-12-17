After taking the Level 4 exam, a girl was caught in a blizzard and crawled back to her dormitory on hands and knees: There will be rain and snow in most of the South – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Heavy Snowstorm Brings Inconvenience to Daily Travel in Yantai, Shandong Province

Many places across the country have been experiencing low temperatures and heavy snowfall, causing inconvenience to daily travel. Yantai, Shandong Province, was hit by a heavy snowstorm on December 16, leaving the ground covered with thick snow. The snowstorm had a significant impact on the daily lives of the residents in the area.

One university student in Yantai had to brave the snowstorm in order to take the CET-4 test. Upon her return, she found the steps leading to her dormitory completely covered in snow. In a desperate attempt to get back to her room, the girl resorted to crawling on her hands and knees. This incident led to some netizens joking that she looked like a homeless person rather than a college student.

The Central Meteorological Observatory reported severe snowstorms in Yantai and Weihai, Shandong Province, with local heavy snowfall ranging from 10 to 25 mm. Furthermore, other regions such as the western Sichuan Basin, western and northern Guizhou, central Hunan, central Jiangxi, central and southern Zhejiang, and southern Anhui also experienced rainfall, snow, or sleet, with freezing rain occurring in certain areas.

It is expected that from the night of the 17th to the 19th, most areas in the south will experience rain and snow, with sleet or snow in the Jianghuai area. Additionally, there will be light rain and local moderate rain in Jiangnan and South China.

As a result of the cold wave and subsequent cold air, temperatures are expected to remain low in most parts of the country over the next week. The combination of rain and snow may result in slippery roads, so caution is advised when traveling.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued yellow warnings for low temperatures and expects daily minimum temperatures in some areas to be more than 5°C lower than historical averages. Areas in Inner Mongolia, North China, Northeast China, and other regions are projected to experience temperatures more than 7°C lower than historical averages.

It is important for residents in affected areas to take precautions and stay informed about weather updates. The safety and well-being of individuals should be the utmost priority during these weather conditions.

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shang Shangwen Q

Share this: Facebook

X

