[Epoch Times, October 28, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao reported) After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there has been a new wave of major personnel adjustments in high-level organizations. Shi Taifeng, who was promoted to the Politburo for the first time, became the head of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

On October 23, the complete list of high-level institutions of the Communist Party of China released by the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China showed that Shi Taifeng entered the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and became the secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee.

On October 27, the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting, and Shi Taifeng attended and spoke as a minister.

The United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China merged the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the State Ethnic Affairs Commission and the State Religious Affairs Bureau in 2018, greatly increasing the power of the head of the United Front Work Department.

Shi Taifeng took charge of the United Front Work Department this time, and it is speculated that according to the practice of the CCP, he will also serve as the deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Hong Kong and Macao Work.

Shi Taifeng, born in 1956, is a native of Yushe, Shanxi Province. He is currently a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Shi Taifeng served as the deputy secretary of the Ningjin County Party Committee in Hebei Province, and later entered the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Shi Taifeng served in the Central Party School for 25 years and was promoted to vice president in 2001. From 2007 to 2012, when Xi Jinping was also the president of the Central Party School, Shi was his deputy.

In September 2010, Shi Taifeng “airborne” Jiangsu served as the organization minister of the provincial party committee, was promoted to deputy secretary in 2011, and served as the secretary of Suzhou since 2014.

Since December 2015, Shi Taifeng has served as deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, acting governor and governor.

In April 2017, Shi Taifeng was appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of Ningxia Autonomous Region.

In October 2019, Shi Taifeng served as Secretary of the Party Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Director of the Standing Committee of the Inner Mongolia People’s Congress, and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group.

When Shi Taifeng was the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia forced primary and secondary schools to use Chinese instead of Mongolian as the language of instruction, and implemented a unified Chinese teaching plan. It triggered a large-scale protest movement among the Mongolian people. People worry that the Mongolian unique language and culture will be wiped out.

Shi Taifeng reached the retirement age of 65 for ministerial-level officials last year, and has been “serving over age”.

In May of this year, the “Academy Leadership” column on the website of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences showed that Shi Taifeng, the former secretary of the party committee of Inner Mongolia, had replaced Xie Fuzhan as the president and secretary of the party group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. At the same time retain the post of director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

In July this year, Shi Taifeng served as the vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The United Front Work Department is one of the largest spy agencies in the CCP. Its division of labor is different from that of the Ministry of State Security and the military’s intelligence system. The United Front Work Department pays more attention to developing spy networks overseas and recruits and uses non-professional intelligence personnel. It has a wide range of activities, infiltrating other countries in an all-round way in the fields of society, economy, science and technology, and politics, collecting intelligence, and influencing the policy formulation of other countries’ governments.

The International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong once stated that the United Front Work Department of the CCP is one of the main agencies that implement the CCP’s policy of persecuting Falun Gong overseas. of overseas Chinese and Chinese students, persecuting overseas Chinese groups targeted by the CCP.

Responsible editor: Li Muen#