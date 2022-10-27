[The Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](Reported by The Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) On the third day after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the new Politburo held a meeting to review two documents, asking the Politburo to take the lead and the whole party Consistent with Xi Jinping, and emphasize “struggle”. Analysts believe that the meeting was aimed at confirming Xi Jinping’s position of power, or it was related to Hu Jintao’s departure at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xi Jinping seemed to have successfully centralized power, but he still had a strong sense of insecurity.

Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China on October 25 to review the so-called “Several Regulations on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the Party Central Committee” and “Detailed Implementation Rules for Implementing the Eight Regulations of the Central Committee”.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that the meeting emphasized “struggle” and that upholding and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the central government was a “common political responsibility of the whole party.”

“Two safeguards” is a political slogan put forward by Xi Jinping after he came to power.

Akio Yaita, director of the Taipei branch of Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun”, told The Epoch Times on October 26 that Xi Jinping convened a Politburo meeting immediately after the 20th National Congress to review such documents, which should have something to do with Hu Jintao’s departure from the 20th National Congress.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the old department of Xi Jinping’s cronies entered the Central Committee and the Politburo in an all-round way, and the regiments were under pressure. Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, members of the Politburo Standing Committee who were still in the age of retention, abdicated. Former Politburo member and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua unexpectedly did not enter the 20th. Politburo. Hu Jintao, the former party leader who was accused of appointing Hu Chunhua as his successor, was unusually “dismissed” at the closing ceremony, which has become an international topic for several days.

According to the leaked video clips of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when Hu Jintao was about to open a red document, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the National People’s Congress beside him, took it over and put it back on the table. The two talked. Afterwards, Xi Jinping called the deputy director of the Central Office to come over. Finally, the deputy director of the Central Office and a staff member took Hu Jintao away from the venue. Hu Jintao’s body language showed that he was reluctant to leave.

Reports that Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping had a dispute over personnel arrangements during the meeting were dismissed.

Akio Yaita said that this time the 20th National Congress did not take into account the balance of factions at all, and they were all from the Xi faction, which would inevitably lead to dissatisfaction from other factions. In the future, we may continue to liquidate the regiments, including Hu Chunhua and so on.

Akio Yaita believes that from this Politburo meeting, Xi Jinping is still taking precautions, “It is obvious that he already has power from the outside, but when he comes up, he still emphasizes the centralized leadership of the party, which shows that he still has a very strong sense of power. of insecurity.”

Professor Weng Mingxian, director of the Institute of International Affairs and Strategy at Tamkang University, told The Epoch Times on October 26 that this Politburo meeting is to further confirm that the party, government and military fully abide by the “two establishments”.

The so-called “two establishments” are also a political slogan put forward by Xi Jinping after he came to power.

The official media said that Xi guarded the top 20 personnel scholars: the trend of becoming more and more powerful

On October 24, the CCP media Xinhua News Agency issued an article saying that the formation of the CCP’s “two committees” (the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection) was personally checked by Xi Jinping.

On the night of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 22, Xinhua News Agency also issued a document revealing that Xi Jinping began to plan for the new “two committees” personnel as early as the end of 2020, and in the process of selecting candidates, political standards were given top priority.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a large number of former Xi’s senior leaders, Li Qiang, who was engaged in the closure of the city and epidemic prevention in Shanghai, and Cai Qi, who was engaged in cleaning up the “low-end population” in Beijing, became permanent members. In addition, Li Hongzhong, who succeeded Xi Biaozhong, is still re-elected as a member of the Politburo. Tianjin’s economy is not good. In the first quarter GDP data of 31 provinces in mainland China, Tianjin’s growth rate is the last one, only 0.1%.

Li Yuanhua, a historian living in Australia, told The Epoch Times on October 26 that the trend of becoming more and more powerful in the CCP’s officialdom is now even more powerful, “That is, you can have no ability or talent, and you can be unpopular with the people, but if you are determined to implement the supreme leader’s rules Order, as a family slave, it is possible to advance, so the officialdom will be further corrupted.”

Professor Weng Mingxian of Tamkang University said that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping started his third term, and entered an era where Xi Jinping is the only one. All aspects are completely dominated by Xi Jinping’s will. Xi’s personnel layout, of course, is that political loyalty is the most important consideration, and the second consideration must be his former staff, who must have a deep interactive relationship with him.

He said that Xi put the “two establishments” into the CCP constitution, which is like establishing the same prestige as Mao Zedong back then, and even surpassing Mao Zedong to a certain extent. This is a thorough demonstration of Xi’s authoritarianism. Xi’s party, government and military have seized the opportunity, and the world will have to face the challenges brought by such a one-party authoritarian centralized regime in the future.

