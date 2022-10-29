[Epoch Times, October 29, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Lin Cenxin) After Xi Jinping was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the trend of Sino-US relations has attracted attention. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping sent a letter to the Committee on US-China Relations emphasizing Sino-US cooperation, while Wang Yi, the foreign minister who entered the Politburo and was accused of controlling the CCP’s foreign affairs, said that “China and the US cannot change the other.” Observers believe that the CCP’s anti-US and disruptive nature of the world order will not change, and the West sees this clearly, and China and the US will continue to confront each other.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, on October 28, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing.

Wang Yi said that China-US relations are at a critical juncture, and “no one in China and the US can change the other.” He also warned that the United States should not always think about “suppressing and containing” the CCP.

The 69-year-old Wang Yi has already reached retirement age, but he appeared on the list of members of the 20th Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. It is estimated that Wang Yi will replace Yang Jiechi.

Before Wang Yi’s remarks, on October 26, Xu Xueyuan, the Chinese minister to the United States, read Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter at the annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations. This is the first written remarks made by Xi in public in the United States since he resumed power at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi Jinping emphasized that China and the United States should “strengthen communication and cooperation” and that “China is willing to work with the United States to respect each other, coexist peacefully, and find the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era.”

Li Hengqing, a Chinese-American scholar in the United States, told The Epoch Times on October 28 that the CCP is now besieged on all sides. Although Xi Jinping has beaten his political opponents with no strength to fight back at home, he is in a mess externally, politically, economically, militarily, and diplomatically. So when Xi’s power is a little more stable, the first thing to do is to do his best to repair the relationship with the United States and the relationship with the West.

“Because he knew that there was no chance of winning in this fight. So he sent a congratulatory letter to the US-China Relations Committee, just looking for an opportunity to start taking the initiative to let go, but Westerners would not believe him. Just as a courtesy,” he said.

Chen Kuide, executive chairman of the Princeton China Society, believes that Xi Jinping is only taking some actions to repair Sino-US relations on the surface. Just like when President Trump took office, Xi also rushed to the United States to meet Trump.

“He knew that the United States was the most important foreign factor in China, and that within the CCP, starting from Deng Xiaoping and even from the late Mao Zedong, as early as 1972, the relationship (with) the United States was a test of the CCP leaders’ diplomatic achievements and diplomatic success or An indicator of failure. Therefore, Xi Jinping is also reluctant to give up.

“But his ability to think is very limited. Judging from Xi Jinping’s basic direction of governing the country, he is bound to disrupt the US-led world order established after World War II, which means that he cannot truly Make good friends with the United States.” Chen Kuide said.

Chen Kuide said that Xi Jinping’s words were just to show that he did not take the initiative to provoke or attack the United States diplomatically. However, his actual policy implementation must be anti-American and hostile to the entire world order. “He may still say a few nice things, and even Wang Yi will say nice things, but their basic foreign policy in the past and the basic policy for the next five years will not change substantively.”

Scholars: The West sees clearly that the CCP, China and the United States will continue to confront each other

Just the day before Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter saying he would “peaceful coexistence” (25th), the Chinese embassy in the United States sent a rare 800-word email to US Republican Senator Josh Hawley, accusing Hawley is “arrogant” and “mean”.

Hawley announced last week that he would introduce a bill that would require the U.S. government to sanction senior officials, including Xi Jinping, for genocide in Xinjiang. The Chinese embassy claimed in an email that it was an attempt to “smear” the 20th National Congress and the CCP leadership.

Chen Kuide said that now the United States has clearly seen the basic nature and direction of the CCP regime, and the two parties in the United States and Western countries have very consistent and long-term fixed opinions in this regard.

Hu Ping, editor-in-chief of “Beijing Spring” magazine, also believes that the confrontation between the United States and China will continue, and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the United States will have a clearer and firmer view of the ruling and opposition parties and the CCP regime.

After the CCP’s continuous military exercises against Taiwan, Xi Jinping released the message at the 20th National Congress that it would not give up the reunification of Taiwan by force. The United States continues to put pressure on the CCP, restricting the CCP’s high-tech development through chip sanctions, and recently released detailed information about the CCP’s Rocket Force base. Chen Kuide said that the United States expressed its intention very clearly, that is, to warn the CCP, “If you don’t move, if you move, you are courting death, and it is impossible to succeed.”

