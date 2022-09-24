After the autumnal equinox, the weather is getting colder, but beware of the “autumn tiger” counterattack

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-24 05:30

Hangzhou Daily News The so-called “white dew on the autumnal equinox night, one night cools one night”, at the turn of summer and autumn, cold air is more and more frequent.

According to the Zhejiang Meteorological Observatory, a new wave of cold air has begun, and the temperature in northern my country has dropped significantly. As the cold air gradually advances to the south, the temperature in our province has dropped slightly. But like the last wave of cold air, after climbing over the mountains and reaching Hangzhou, it was already “weak” and “mild” so hard to detect. Today, the lowest temperature in Hangzhou is around 18°C, and the highest temperature is still 26°C.

Since the cold air is not violent this time, it will come and go in a hurry, and the temperature will slowly rise from tomorrow. The highest temperature in the western part of central Zhejiang and southern Zhejiang is 29°C-32°C, local 33°C-35°C, and 27°C-29°C in other areas. Scattered showers will appear from time to time on the 26th, but the rainfall is not large and does not hinder travel.

The Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory predicts that the city will be sunny and rainy in the next few days. Among them, there will be short-term light rain on the 28th, and sometimes there will be showers on the 29th, and the rest of the time will be mainly cloudy.

In addition, the Central Meteorological Observatory forecast that this year’s No. 15 typhoon “Taras” (tropical storm level) was formed in the northwestern Pacific Ocean south of Japan yesterday morning. The Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that “Talas” will move rapidly north-eastward at a speed of 30-35 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity, and “Talas” will have no impact on our province in the future.

In fact, for us, compared to typhoons, I am afraid that we should guard against “Autumn Tigers” at the moment. China Weather Network commented on “Autumn Tiger’s Favorite Check-in City”, and Hangzhou ranked third. In short, the residual heat in late summer is still not over, the temperature fluctuates, and the temperature difference between day and night increases. Everyone should change clothes in time to prevent colds.