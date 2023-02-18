[The Epoch Times, February 18, 2023]Recently, there have been a series of incidents of teenagers missing and dying in mainland China. According to the latest news, a pair of 12-year-old twin brothers in Dali, Yunnan, died after disappearing earlier this month.

On February 18, Yunlong County, Yunnan Province reported that two male corpses were found in the stilling pool of the reservoir spillway in Xintang Village, Xinxiang, the county’s head, at about 9:00 am on the 17th. The family members identified them as Zhao, who disappeared on February 4. Qing and Zhao Mouhui.

“The Paper” reported on February 8 that Zhao Guoqing and Zhao Guohui disappeared while herding sheep on February 4. The Yunnan Provincial Fire Rescue Corps said at the time that at 1 pm on February 7, the Dali Prefecture Fire Rescue Detachment received the news that Zhao Guoqing and Zhao Guohui were missing and asked for assistance. That is, three days after the disappearance of the twins, the official action.

“Shangguan News” reported on the 7th that the stepfather of the twin brothers, Mr. Duan, said that the two brothers are about 1.5 meters tall and weigh less than 70 kilograms. The family members have been looking for people where the two children lost, including reservoirs, mountains and rivers. However, no sign of the two brothers was found. Mr. Duan said that when the two brothers were herding sheep that day, they had a quarrel with their elder sister, who beat them with two sticks. Children usually get along very well, and her elder sister is very sensible.

After the death of the twin brothers in Yunnan, mainland netizens worried: “Recently there are always missing and missing, and they are all children.”

Recently, there have been many disappearances of teenagers, and all of them died after disappearing.

On February 7, the body of Cao Mouying, an 18-year-old girl from Zizhong County, Sichuan, was found in the Tuojiang River. At the beginning of last month, Cao Mouying disappeared in the monitoring blind spot at the Shuinan bridgehead of the Tuojiang Bridge in Zizhong County.

On February 2, the body of Wu Jiatao, a third-year student in Yongning County, Yinchuan, Ningxia, was found after his disappearance for more than two months.

On January 29, the Public Security Bureau of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province suddenly issued a notice saying that the body of a 15-year-old boy, Hu Xinyu, had been found. Hu Xinyu mysteriously disappeared on the evening of October 14 last year in a boarding school with closed management and surveillance cameras everywhere.

On November 12, 2022, Liu Aocheng, a 14-year-old student in Wuhan, disappeared after going downstairs to throw garbage. Eight days later his body was found, and the police did not allow his family members to see the body. The father could only touch the child’s shoes to confirm that he had bought them for the child. According to the local Internet, when the child’s body was found, “the organs were gone.”

Editor in charge: Xiao Lusheng