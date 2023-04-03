After the explosion in a clandestine rocketry last night, in the Jardines del Jordán neighborhood of the El Ranchador canton, of Santa Ana, the authorities continued the operation in the area and seized abundant pyrotechnic products.

Due to the tragedy, five people died and several were injured, while the owner of the rocketry was already captured.

“This place, which does not have the legal permits to manufacture and sell fireworks, will no longer be a risk for the inhabitants of this area,” the authorities assured.