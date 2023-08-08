After the crime of Agustín Intriago, 15 mayors have police protection

Fifteen days after the crime of the mayor of Manta, Augustine Intriagoin Ecuador There are already fifteen mayors who are under police protection due to a situation of violence in the country.

In addition to the fifteen alcaldesthere are five prefects and two vice prefects with police security. All of them have requested police protection.

The prefect of Manabí, Leonardo Orlandohas also requested police protection.

According to him home minister, Juan Zapatathere are a total of 27 municipal government authorities, mayors and vice mayorswho have asked to receive protection.

Most cases are approved. “Five are for approval and another eight are being prepared,” Minister Zapata confirmed.

The Police carry out a risk analysis and after that they even determine the number of police officers assigned to each mayor.

Some mayors even wear bulletproof vests.

Agustín Intriago was assassinated on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the pre-inauguration of a hydrosanitary works project, in the sector Manta River Community 2 from the neighborhood September 15.

Hitmen arrived in a truck and shot him with a rifle. Plus Intriago died An athlete who was at that moment by his side, taking a picture with authority.

For this case there is a detainee and another fugitive subject. The investigation is reserved.

Due to the issue of insecurity, in Ecuador six out of eight presidential candidates They have police security. Otto Sonnenholzer y Daniel Noboa They have not asked for shelter.

In addition, 19 candidates for assembly members also have police protection.

At the beginning of July in emeralds they murdered the candidate for assembly Rider Sánchez -by the alliance Act, lists 8-23, of Otto Sonnenholzer.

Es Esmeraldas also murdered the correísta councilor Jairo Olaya.

Luis Chonillo, mayor of Durán, was the target of a shooting attack on May 15, but escaped unharmed.

In the last elections, the candidates for mayors of Salinas were shot to death, Julius Caesar Farachioand Puerto Lopez, Omar Menendez.

The mayor of Portoviejo, Javier Pincaysurvived a bullet attack.

