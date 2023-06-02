After the demo in Leipzig: the police hold state parliamentarians Nagel

Nagel said she was “handcuffed and dragged relatively brutally” to a police car. The officials didn’t care that she was a member of parliament. Then her lawyer made phone calls and pointed out to the police “that she cannot proceed like this”. After an identity check, she was finally released.

Nagel, who is also a city councilor in Leipzig, had registered the demonstration on the occasion of Children’s Day. It led from the Grassi Museum across the city center in the direction of Clara Zetkin Park.