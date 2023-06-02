Home » After the demo in Leipzig: the police hold state parliamentarians Nagel
News

After the demo in Leipzig: the police hold state parliamentarians Nagel

by admin
After the demo in Leipzig: the police hold state parliamentarians Nagel

Nagel said she was “handcuffed and dragged relatively brutally” to a police car. The officials didn’t care that she was a member of parliament. Then her lawyer made phone calls and pointed out to the police “that she cannot proceed like this”. After an identity check, she was finally released.

Nagel, who is also a city councilor in Leipzig, had registered the demonstration on the occasion of Children’s Day. It led from the Grassi Museum across the city center in the direction of Clara Zetkin Park.

According to the police, almost 200 participants were at the demo, some of them were masked. Occasionally, pyrotechnics were also ignited.

See also  EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG announces memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG

You may also like

The first pilgrimage convoy from the earthquake zone...

A call alerted to a possible artifact at...

Beijing officially enters the flood season on the...

Prepare patients now for the day of the...

Short-term rental of residences to be stopped in...

Cell phone of the babysitter of the chief...

Duisburg: life sentence for the murder of an...

Ethiopia BetkingLeague / J26: and that’s 23 for...

Eighth Brigade committed to the prevention of electoral...

Wheat across the country has gradually entered the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy