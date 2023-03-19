Home News “After the emergency regime, the country has continued to change” – Diario La Página
"After the emergency regime, the country has continued to change" – Diario La Página

"After the emergency regime, the country has continued to change" – Diario La Página

The President of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, and a group of representatives from Nuevas Ideas, met on Saturday with Salvadorans based in Houston, Texas, to whom he expressed that the gangs had taken over El Salvador, adding that the governments of Arena and FMLN “did nothing” to eradicate the gangs.

Castro stated that the Arena governments “only promoted ineffective measures” and allowed gang members to settle in the most populous municipalities in the country.

Before his compatriots, he highlighted the changes promoted by President Nayib Bukele, supported by the legislative faction of Nuevas Ideas, to reverse the problem of the gangs: “We have made important decisions, in the past we had more deaths from gangs than from the civil war. After the emergency regime, the country has continued to change ”, he highlighted.

What has been achieved so far, he explained, “is still not enough, so there is still a great job to be done to continue transforming El Salvador and not only Salvadorans in the country feel safe, but also the diaspora that returns to their territory,” he said.

“There is still a lot to do; however, we are already seeing changes. Now El Salvador is on everyone’s lips and we will continue doing what had to be done in the past: justice for the country.”

