After the end of duty – doctors and patients continue to rely on masks

Stuttgart. After the statutory corona measures expired, clinics and medical practices in Baden-Württemberg continue to use masks, at least in particularly sensitive areas. A “risk-based approach” is recommended for hospitals, said the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG). A mask requirement is an option for areas in which particularly vulnerable patients are treated. They are also recommended in the event of an outbreak.

The statutory mask requirement for visitors to practices, clinics and nursing homes expired on April 8th. Since then, hospitals and medical practices have been able to set their own rules.

In many clinics, masks must continue to be worn in certain areas, at the University Hospital in Tübingen, for example, in cancer wards and the intensive care unit, a spokeswoman said. The same applies to the regulations at the University Hospital in Freiburg. Visitors who have mild cold symptoms must also wear a mask there. A spokesman said that anyone who has severe symptoms should not enter the clinic at all.

At Klinikum Stuttgart, employees continue to wear masks when dealing with contagious patients, a spokesman for the hospital said. In addition, masks are prescribed in the operating area and in the manufacture of medicines. “In most cases, however, the employees now do not wear a mask and see this as a huge workload,” said the spokesman. In Tübingen, one gets the impression that many employees and visitors continue to wear a mask voluntarily.

Masks are also often the order of the day in medical practices in the country. “The patients behave very carefully and usually come to the practice with a mask,” said the state chair of the General Practitioners’ Association, Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth. The doctor runs her own family practice in Pforzheim. There, patients would still have to appear in the infection consultation hours with a mask, but otherwise no longer. Her colleagues in the country also used the masks in a targeted manner as a tool to protect against infections, but no longer constantly. “For us, this is a bit of a return to normality,” said Buhlinger-Göpfarth.

According to the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBW), doctors with their own practice can continue to prescribe the wearing of masks in their rooms even after the mask requirement has ended. But there is also an obligation to treat, said a spokeswoman. “Patients who vehemently refuse to wear a mask cannot easily be sent away.”