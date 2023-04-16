Home » After the end of duty – doctors and patients continue to rely on masks
News

After the end of duty – doctors and patients continue to rely on masks

by admin
After the end of duty – doctors and patients continue to rely on masks

Stuttgart. After the statutory corona measures expired, clinics and medical practices in Baden-Württemberg continue to use masks, at least in particularly sensitive areas. A “risk-based approach” is recommended for hospitals, said the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG). A mask requirement is an option for areas in which particularly vulnerable patients are treated. They are also recommended in the event of an outbreak.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The statutory mask requirement for visitors to practices, clinics and nursing homes expired on April 8th. Since then, hospitals and medical practices have been able to set their own rules.

In many clinics, masks must continue to be worn in certain areas, at the University Hospital in Tübingen, for example, in cancer wards and the intensive care unit, a spokeswoman said. The same applies to the regulations at the University Hospital in Freiburg. Visitors who have mild cold symptoms must also wear a mask there. A spokesman said that anyone who has severe symptoms should not enter the clinic at all.

more on the subject

news“>Newsticker

All reports from Rhein-Neckar

news“>Covid-19

Corona requirements over – further crisis rules lifted

Published
Von
Sascha Meyer

At Klinikum Stuttgart, employees continue to wear masks when dealing with contagious patients, a spokesman for the hospital said. In addition, masks are prescribed in the operating area and in the manufacture of medicines. “In most cases, however, the employees now do not wear a mask and see this as a huge workload,” said the spokesman. In Tübingen, one gets the impression that many employees and visitors continue to wear a mask voluntarily.

See also  James Rodríguez's stock price plummeted

Masks are also often the order of the day in medical practices in the country. “The patients behave very carefully and usually come to the practice with a mask,” said the state chair of the General Practitioners’ Association, Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth. The doctor runs her own family practice in Pforzheim. There, patients would still have to appear in the infection consultation hours with a mask, but otherwise no longer. Her colleagues in the country also used the masks in a targeted manner as a tool to protect against infections, but no longer constantly. “For us, this is a bit of a return to normality,” said Buhlinger-Göpfarth.

According to the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBW), doctors with their own practice can continue to prescribe the wearing of masks in their rooms even after the mask requirement has ended. But there is also an obligation to treat, said a spokeswoman. “Patients who vehemently refuse to wear a mask cannot easily be sent away.”

You may also like

Enterprises showcase China’s intelligent manufacturing and innovation strength...

Weather remains changeable, but is getting warmer

Reznik and the ways of Russian oligarchs |...

FARC dissidence will propose setting up a discussion...

Linchpin Intranet Suite 5.6 – die Intranet-Highlights im...

Heger lost confidence even after the establishment of...

Superintendent of Family Subsidy in Peral del Otún

Take the lead in promoting Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary...

John Deere: all-electric tractor to come in 2026

Congressmen push to limit the US president’s power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy