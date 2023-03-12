12.03.2023

At the National People’s Congress meeting on Sunday, the deputies unanimously approved the nominations of the four vice-premiers, heads of various ministries and commissions, central bank governors, auditor-generals, etc.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) During the once-in-a-decade shift in the Chinese government, cronies of the party and state leader Xi Jinping have taken over almost all important departments. Nearly 3,000 deputies to the National People’s Congress “elected” a new vice premier and other important government officials on Sunday.Like Li Qiang, who was elected prime minister on Saturday, the new government is largely staffed by Xi Jinping’s cronies。

As expected, the nominations of the four vice-premiers and other cabinet members were overwhelmingly approved at Sunday’s meeting of the National People’s Congress. Ding Xuexiang, who has been Xi Jinping’s chief secretary and chief of staff for many years, was elected as the first vice premier. Liu He, the former vice premier in charge of economic and financial affairs, was replaced by He Lifeng. Liu He has previously led trade negotiations with the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang and other members of the government team are preparing to take the oath of office



The new Minister of Defense will be Li Shangfu, who previously served as the head of the Equipment Department of the Central Military Commission and the head of the manned spaceflight project. In 2018, Trump, then US President, ordered sanctions against a series of Chinese entities and individuals, and Li Shangfu was one of them, becoming the first senior Chinese general to be sanctioned by the US. Like his predecessor Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu is the only military representative in the new government’s cabinet.

On Monday, after deliberation and approval of the previous government work report and the draft budget, the NPC meeting will come to an end. This budget includes a 7.2% increase in military spending. The Chinese government believes the economy will grow by about 5 percent this year after a draconian zero-clearing policy was halted last December.

Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the country, breaking the rule that the term of a national leader is limited to two terms.



On Friday, Xi Jinping broke with convention and began his third term as the country’s president.At the party congress last October, Xi Jinping revised the party constitution, laying the foundation for his long-term leadership.

(German News Agency)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.