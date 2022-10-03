[Epoch Times, October 3, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua comprehensive report) In the early morning of October 3, the upper half of “Old Stone Man”, one of Qingdao’s well-known scenic spots and landmarks, suddenly ruptured and collapsed. Some netizens said that on the evening of the 2nd, there were lightning and thunder in the local area, accompanied by loud noises. The news is on Weibo hot search.

According to the official Weibo news of the Laoshan District Culture and Tourism Bureau of Qingdao City, Shandong Province, at about 4:10 a.m. on October 3, the upper half of the Qingdao Shi Laoshan Sea Eclipse Column suddenly collapsed.

Shi Lao is located in the Shi Lao National Tourist Resort in Qingdao, 100 meters away from the coast. The stone pillar is 17 meters high. It is shaped like an old man sitting in the blue waves. It is a popular spot for many tourists to take pictures and punch cards.

The aerial video of the scene shows that the upper part of the old stone man has disappeared, and the new stone stubble after the fracture is exposed. (click to watch the video), old man Shi’s head and arms are gone (click to watch the video).

According to the report, according to the on-site investigation by experts, it is believed that the upper half of the Shilao sea erosion column collapsed naturally due to perennial weathering and seawater erosion, as well as the recent weather. The Laoshan Culture and Tourism Bureau stated that it has taken temporary protection measures for the stone old sea erosion column, and is stepping up the demonstration of the restoration plan.

Relevant staff of the Qingdao Ocean Development Bureau confirmed that the old man broke at 4 am on October 3. The road to the old stone scenic spot was cordoned off, and it was temporarily closed from 9:50 a.m.

It is understood that Shi Lao and the surrounding geology were formed 950 million to 1.13 billion years ago, and have experienced a long geological historical evolution. They are typical sea erosion pillar landscapes on the bedrock coast of China.

Coinciding with China‘s “11th” National Remembrance Day holiday, Shi Lao suddenly collapsed, causing heated discussions among the public. Many local netizens said that the head of the old man was cut off by lightning, and some netizens said that this was an ominous omen.

Netizen “Xie Xiaohua from the next class”: The old man in the family knew that the head of the old man was struck by lightning, and the first feeling was that this was not a good sign.

Netizens “gentlely and quietly hehe”: Unlucky!

Another netizen said: The thunderstorm in Qingdao yesterday was really the first time I saw it so big, and it was scary. The loud noise was huge, and then this morning, I found that the old man was struck by lightning.

Some netizens said: Last night there were lightning and thunder, I was so scared that I couldn’t sleep, and then I read the news today, my dear, the old man has survived the calamity.

Netizen “Chinese Meteorological Lover”: The lightning spot in Qingdao this morning was very violent. After thousands of years of spring and autumn, the old man who stood majestically in front of many typhoons and Jianghuai cyclones named the largest beach in Qingdao after the thunder and lightning at night. , it crossed the catastrophe and soared, and was broken by lightning.

Netizen “My Travel Vest”: Let me tell you some unfortunate news… The old man in Qingdao was broken by lightning last night… I haven’t seen it before, and I can only come to the old site in the future.

Netizen “Flying Hair Bun”: Old Man Shi was suspected of being struck by lightning…

Netizen “Cheng Jiang is also clear”: Don’t repair the old man. It is a natural rule to go to the old man’s bath or go to the old man’s bath. Don’t paste it in cement.

Netizen “Guiwuzhizhir”: Why did you go early? Since no protection measures were taken in advance, and now it has collapsed, let it be natural.

Netizen “Lao Xu Shiping”: Outsiders may not know the name of the old man Shi, the status in the hearts of Qingdao people. It is a particularly beautiful legend of an old man waiting for his daughter to return home. Now that the old man is gone, he has become a stone dun. I don’t know if the place name of Old Man Shi will also be changed in the future?

