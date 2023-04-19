Home » After the liquidation of the EPS Ecoopsos in Boyacá, transfer of more than 14 thousand users begins – news
At a press conference, Lyda Marcela Pérez Ramírez, Secretary of Health of the Department, explained the case of the liquidation of EPS Ecoopsos.

The situation was known by the Superintendence of Health on April 12. In accordance with the corresponding guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection will advance the distribution of users to other authorized health promoting entities in Boyacá, while the service provider institutions that have contracts with Ecoopsos must continue to serve users. until there are new transfers.

Ecoopsos registered 13,332 affiliated people in the subsidized regime and 734 in the contributory one; The 14,066 users are located in 10 municipalities: Puerto Boyacá, Chiquinquirá, San Miguel de Sema, Briceño, Saboyá, Otanche, Moniquirá, Socha, Tenza and Tunja.

It is in the municipality of Puerto Boyacá where 80% of Ecoopsos users are concentrated; there the elderly and homeless population, as well as the indigenous population, have already been transferred to the New EPS.

Ecoopsos’ debt to the public and private network of Boyacá reaches $12 billion pesos: “we hope that this debt can be paid off in the short term.

Source: Government of Boyacá

