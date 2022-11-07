On the evening of November 7, Kunming City held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus infection pneumonia. After the outbreak of the epidemic on November 3, 2009, the Kunming Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee immediately launched an emergency response to carry out disposal work.

First, divide control areas in a timely manner.Divide the “temporary static control area” and “nucleic acid detection area for all staff” as soon as possible, and do a good job in nucleic acid detection in the area. Among them, the scope of the “temporary static control area” is: north of China Railway Lianji Container Center Station – west of Shilong Road – south of Qiujin Road – east of South Ring Expressway, with a control area of ​​7.3 square kilometers; ” Nucleic acid testing area for all staff” scope is: Kunshi Expressway Science and Technology Park toll station to the south of Wangjiaying toll station – west of Shilong Road – north of Qiujin Road – east of South Ring Expressway, the control area is 10.37 square kilometers.

The second is to quickly trace the source of the flow.After the outbreak of the epidemic, relevant departments quickly formed a working group to seize the “Golden 24 Hours”, conducted a detailed investigation of the trajectory of positive people’s activities as soon as possible, and used the fastest speed to track and control close contacts, sub-close contacts, and people involved in the epidemic in the area. Control has been implemented, and epidemic-related personnel outside the district have been pushed for territorial control.

The third is to make every effort to ensure people’s livelihood.Actively coordinate with suppliers to guarantee the supply of living materials, organize the community to register the purchase needs of households, and arrange procurement and delivery in a timely manner; for special groups such as pregnant women and chronic patients, special personnel are arranged to ensure the connection, and timely help those who need to go out for medical treatment coordinate the hospital and close-loop transfer. Up to now, 31 person-times of medical treatment have been provided.

In the next step, the Kunming Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee will resolutely implement the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. Under the overall leadership and command and dispatch of the municipal headquarters, Strictly implement the control measures, strengthen the traceability of the flow, make every effort to protect the people’s livelihood, carry out nucleic acid sampling efficiently, and resolutely build a strong barrier for epidemic prevention and control.Thank the general public for their understanding and support for epidemic prevention and control. If you need to know the epidemic prevention policy and report difficulties, you can consult the local community or KunmingEconomic Development Zone Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters (command telephone 0871-68163774).

▍Source:Yunshi News Colorful Cloud

▍The copyright belongs to the original author, if there is any infringement, please contact us to deal with it in time

about us

918 Yunnan Traffic Channel, FM91.8 Yunnan Traffic Voice official WeChat account. Effective coverage of 1.2 million car owners! Yunnan’s first car owner WeChat platform! All the road conditions you care about are here! 918 Yunnan Traffic Station, always by your side!

For business cooperation, please contactWeChat account sw9180505(Add please explain the cooperation matters)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.