After a Florida teacher lost her job over porn allegations she showed Florence’s David statue in class, she has now received backing from the world-famous sculpture’s hometown.

Art or pornography, this is the question that is currently the subject of a debate in the USA. The focus is on Michelangelo’s world-famous David statue and the director of the Tallahassee Classical School in the state of Florida. Hope Carrasquilla was pressured into resigning by the school’s board last week after showing a picture of David to a sixth grader in art class, US media reports. The school has a policy that parents must be informed in advance if “controversial” subjects are to be discussed in class.

Florence Mayor Calls Porn Allegation “Ridiculous”



The reports have now also caused a stir in Florence, where the five-metre-high Renaissance-era marble sculpture stands in the Galleria dell’Accademia. Even the mayor of the central Italian city spoke up via Twitter. “Confusing art with pornography is just ridiculous,” Dario Nardella tweeted. He will personally invite the teacher to Florence “to present her with an award on behalf of the city. Art is civilization and those who teach it deserve respect.”

The director of the Galleria dell’Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, was outraged and amazed at what happened in Tallahassee. “It’s absurd. Nudity is not the same as pornography,” she quotes the Italian daily La Repubblica as saying. The David statue is the symbol of the Renaissance that puts man in all his immaculateness, as created by God, at the center. David is also a religious figure. “To make an association with pornography, you have to have a distorted imagination.”

And the US news site “Huffington Post” said Hollberg: “To believe that David could be pornographic is to not understand the content of the Bible, Western culture and Renaissance art.” The museum director invited Carrasquilla, the school board, parents and student body to inspect the “purity” of the statue.