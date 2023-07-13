After the screenwriters: Hollywood actors go on strike

Culture According to the screenwriters

Hollywood actors go on strike

Status: 13.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles – after the scriptwriters, the actors are now also going on strike

The American screenwriters went on strike weeks ago, and now the actors are following them. Negotiations with the big studios have failed. This is likely to bring the dream factory to a standstill for the time being.

Actors and actresses in the US are going on strike. After negotiations with the association of TV and film studios AMPTP failed to reach an agreement, the work will be stopped from midnight, the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA said at a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Both sides had previously called in an arbitrator, but despite this measure, no agreement could be reached by the deadline set by the actors’ union. Among other things, the actors had demanded better remuneration and the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

The strike is another hard blow to the entertainment industry in the US, as screenwriters have already walked out of work since May 2nd.

The scriptwriters’ strike is already having an impact on viewers, for example many late-night shows can no longer be broadcast as usual. With a double strike, according to US media, hardly any films and series can be shot.

The strike is binding on union members

Both creative industries are suffering from the fact that although more films and series are being produced, budgets are falling and series are often shot with fewer episodes per season. In addition, unlike on television, repetitions with streaming providers bring lower royalties for the creatives and are independent of the number of viewers.

The SAG-AFTRA union, chaired by actress Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), has more than 160,000 members, including film and television actors, stunt performers, TV journalists and presenters. However, the strike only affects actors and actresses for series and films. It is binding for all of them, they are no longer allowed to work in front of the camera until further notice.

Around 65,000 union members took part in a ballot on June 7, and 97.9 percent voted in favor of a strike. In addition, stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller and Pedro Pascal publicly expressed their solidarity.

