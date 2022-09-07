Original title: After the silence management was lifted, the first satellite of Xichang Satellite Launch Center was vacated as scheduled

At 12:19 on September 6, 2022, my country used the Long March 2D carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch the remote sensing 35 group 05 satellites into space. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success.

A day ago, the city of Xichang, which is about 50 kilometers away from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, announced that it would begin to lift the silent management step by step at 0:00 on September 5.

On September 6, the 05 group satellites of Remote Sensing 35 were successfully launched at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

This launch is the first satellite to take off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center and embrace the blue sky after Xichang’s silent management was lifted.

On August 30, Xichang City encountered a sudden epidemic, and the city fell into static management. The launch site of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center is located in Zeyuan Town, Mianning County, a neighboring county. Epidemic prevention and control is imminent. After static management, how does the “satellite town” of Zeyuan Town, Mianning County do a good job in epidemic prevention and control?

On the evening of August 30, the staff of Zeyuan Town were still checking the health codes and other information of the people entering the town at the entrance to the town.

“Have you been to Xichang recently? Have you been to those places?” “Please take the initiative to show your health code and itinerary card, take the initiative to scan the location code, and take the initiative to cooperate with the registration” Since August 27, the first positive case of new coronary pneumonia was found in Xichang City Since the case, these two sentences have become the most frequently spoken words by village cadres in Zeyuan Town. Due to the sudden outbreak of the epidemic and the urgency of the situation, Yang Tengru, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zeyuan Town, convened an emergency meeting as soon as possible, requiring all cadres in the town and village to return to work in time. middle.

"Have you been to Xichang recently? Have you been to those places?" "Please take the initiative to show your health code and itinerary card, take the initiative to scan the location code, and take the initiative to cooperate with the registration" Since August 27, the first positive case of new coronary pneumonia was found in Xichang City Since the case, these two sentences have become the most frequently spoken words by village cadres in Zeyuan Town. Due to the sudden outbreak of the epidemic and the urgency of the situation, Yang Tengru, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zeyuan Town, convened an emergency meeting as soon as possible, requiring all cadres in the town and village to return to work in time. middle.

Deng Shiquan, director of the Party and Government Office of Zeyuan Town, asked for leave because his daughter was suffering from appendicitis. After seeing the epidemic prevention and control instructions, he sent his daughter to the hospital and handed it over to his younger daughter to take care of him, before returning to work without hesitation. The town cadre Du Guobin's wife had a car accident. After he sent his wife to the hospital to be taken care of by his relatives, he returned to work immediately… Due to the close distance from the urban area of ​​Xichang, in order to have a clearer understanding of the situation of each village group in Zeyuan Town, the cadres of the villages and the two village committees were fully mobilized to enter the villages and check the households as soon as possible to go out and return to their hometowns. Personnel, timely establish a ledger of people returning home, and effectively achieve "one person, one file" accurate management. See also Bonomi attacks Orlando: "Anti-business propaganda". Reply of the Democratic Party: "They received 115 billion in aid" Zeyuan Town has set up control points at every entrance to the town In addition, Zeyuan Town has also set up checkpoints for epidemic prevention and control at all entrances to the town. Staff are on duty 24 hours a day. All vehicles and personnel are closely screened, registered in detail, and their body temperature is measured one by one. Strictly control the jurisdiction area. Get in and out of people and vehicles, doing everything you can to eliminate the risk of potential transmission. However, due to the arduous task and the shortage of manpower in the town, sometimes a village cadre would be on duty several times in a row. After learning about the situation, party members, college students and ordinary people in each village took the initiative to sign up as volunteers. They formed five small teams and devoted themselves to the epidemic prevention work in each village. Some volunteers came to the epidemic prevention and control card point. Participating in the duty, some volunteers joined hands to form a propaganda team, went to villages and households, went door-to-door to publicize epidemic prevention knowledge and related policies, and guided everyone to respond scientifically and prevent them in an orderly manner. Volunteers composed of villagers, party members and college students went to each village group to publicize epidemic prevention measures On September 6, the Long March 2D carrier rocket, carrying the 05 group satellites of Remote Sensing 35, vacated as scheduled on the second day after Xichang City's echelon of silent management was lifted. In order to ensure the smooth launch of the rocket, the cadres of the villages in Zeyuan Town were on duty early at all the intersections entering the town to persuade the surrounding crowds to come to watch the satellite launch. See also Gabriele's rebirth: "Lusin and the other sled dogs saved me from addictions" "Since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, we have implemented strict epidemic management and epidemic prevention and control measures for all staff and tourists entering the core area of ​​the satellite base to escort the aerospace work." Qiao Wei, mayor of Zeyuan Town People's Government said. Although Xichang City began to lift the silent management step by step, Qiao Wei did not dare to relax his vigilance. Qiao Wei said that Zeyuan Town will strictly follow the relevant requirements of epidemic prevention and control to strengthen epidemic prevention and control management. It is also necessary to revise the corresponding emergency plan for the problems arising in this epidemic, and strengthen the preparation and management of epidemic prevention materials. (Image source: Wechat Public Account of Zeyuan Town People's Government: Our Space)

