Original title: After the snow, the morning peak traffic has not been seriously congested, and the proportion of bus trips has increased by 15% compared with the same period last week.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transportation that the morning peak traffic in Japan was generally stable on October 10, and the road network did not reach serious congestion during the morning peak. The city’s traffic index peaked at 7.17, with moderate congestion, which occurred between 8:15 and 8:30. A slight decrease from the previous day. The passenger volume of public transport continued to rise, and the proportion of public transport trips increased by 15% compared with the same period last week.

As of 9 o’clock yesterday, 3.02 million subway passengers entered and exited the station, and 1.3 million bus passenger trips, compared with the same period last week, an increase of more than 10%.

In response to the severe traffic pressure in the morning peak yesterday, the Municipal Transportation Commission issued a travel warning in advance, and the general public responded positively, taking the initiative to travel in a staggered peak and green travel, which relieved the traffic pressure on the road to a certain extent. The anticipation guidance worked, and the morning peak traffic operation was better than the previous day.

In order to ensure the travel of citizens during the morning rush hour yesterday, multiple departments such as transportation, traffic control, and meteorology have cooperated to carry out comprehensive dispatching of traffic operations and strengthen the dredging of congested areas. The transportation department organized personnel to conduct on-site monitoring and dispatching of the traffic operation conditions in 116 hotspot areas of the city. Buses and subways will increase capacity input in key areas, shorten departure intervals, and extend morning peak operating hours.

