After the sprint, Ferrari is preparing for the Austin race in the USA

Study night of the Ferrari F1 Team after the sprint race. The team is anxiously awaiting a long night of study, dedicated to the analysis of telemetry data, the comments of the drivers and the observation of the behavior of their rivals in view of the 56 laps scheduled for the Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc #16: Starting Practice from Pole Position

Charles Leclerc, who started from the front row, shares his feelings on the race and the prospects for the Grand Prix Formula 1 .

“I had an opportunity at the start so I tried to overtake Max (Verstappen) in Turn 1. Unfortunately I ended up losing a position to Lewis (Hamilton), who then turned out to be faster than we expected in terms of pace. In this sense I believe there is work to be done in view of the Grand Prix. However, we have a lot of data at our disposal: thanks to having differentiated the tire strategy, we now know how the Medium and Soft compounds behave. We hope to have an advantage from the choices made today in view of tomorrow: I will give my best to remain in the position from which I will start.”

Carlos Sainz #55: Soft Strategy and Track Battles

Carlos Sainz talks about his experience with a Soft tire strategy and his fight on the track to defend his position.

“These 19 laps were tougher than expected. By choosing Soft tires we took a risk because we knew that during the race we would struggle in terms of pace due to degradation. However, I managed to get off to a good start and overtake two cars to move up to fourth place, but then the most difficult part began, in which I had to defend myself by managing the tyres. Keeping Lando (Norris) and Sergio (Perez) behind was very challenging and the battle with George (Russell) wasn’t easy at all either, but we managed to stay in front of him and take home some points. Now we focus on tomorrow, in light of the many information gathered today, with the aim of maximizing the result of the Grand Prix.”

Frédéric Vasseur Principal Team: Analysis of the Day

Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, gives his thoughts on the day, underlining the need to improve race pace and optimize the team’s package.

“We can’t say we’re completely satisfied with today’s race, but these 19 laps certainly helped us get to the grid tomorrow with a clearer picture of the situation, the forces on the field and our possibilities. We decided to put the two cars on different strategies to get as much information as possible about the tires in the long run. Carlos struggled halfway through the stint but managed to defend himself from the Mercedes. Charles was penalized a bit by the situation that occurred at the start but still collected good points. Tomorrow we will start from pole position with him, even though we know it will be a very tough challenge. We must work to improve the race pace by optimizing the potential of our package.”

