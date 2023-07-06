After the storm comes the heat: Up to 32 degrees in Lower Saxony | > – News

Status: 06.07.2023 1:27 p.m

On the first weekend of the holiday it will be hot across the country. It will mostly stay dry, only isolated thunderstorms on Sunday and in the night to Monday.

The storm “Poly” was just swirling over Lower Saxony and, in addition to causing damage, also caused some cooling. Another very warm weekend is ahead of us. According to the NDR weather forecast, temperatures will rise nationwide on Friday. Highs of between 20 and 22 degrees are expected on the islands, 25 degrees in Bremerhaven, 28 degrees in Hamelin and 24 degrees in the Upper Harz. It will remain mostly dry, as will Saturday night.

32 degrees in the west and south of Lower Saxony

On Saturday afternoon dense cloud fields are expected to move across the sky from the west, but no rain is expected. The temperatures rise again significantly compared to Friday: 25 degrees on Norderney and 32 degrees in the west and south of Lower Saxony.

Thunderstorms in places on Monday night

On Sunday it will initially continue to be sunny before, after the formation of compact cumulus clouds from the west, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in places. Between the Harz Mountains and Wendland, it’s mostly dry. The temperatures are again at 22 degrees in the north-west and up to 32 degrees in the south-west of Lower Saxony. Also on Monday night it will be cloudy with local thunderstorms and showers.

Water use in Lower Saxony is restricted

Despite the rainfall of the past few days, many municipalities in Lower Saxony have restricted water use due to lower groundwater levels. In some districts, no water may be taken from running water or groundwater. And in the Hanover region, for example, gardens, meadows and other green spaces may not be watered between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. when the outside temperature is 24 degrees.

