After the Valledupar Book Fair, a deputy called on the Government of Cesar to support these initiatives

Deputy Jesús Suárez is one of the members of the Departmental Assembly of Cesar who intervenes the most in the sessions of this corporation, exposing problems of a different nature that afflict the communities of the municipalities.

Also read: The Valledupar Book Fair, an event that has just begun

But this Wednesday Suárez referred to the first Valledupar Book Fair (Felva) that took place between Thursday 8 and Sunday 11 June in the historic center of the capital of Cesar.

“Congratulate the newspaper EL PILÓN for this extraordinary day of the Book Fair with the assistance of distinguished writers from all over our country, especially for the conferences given for all types of public”, Suárez expressed in the seventh session of the second period of ordinary sessions.

Jesus Suarez, deputy. / PHOTO: COURTESY.



‘THE FAIR WILL TRANSCEND’

“He took her out of the EL PILÓN stadium on this occasionpredicting many more successes in the next book fairs that they hold”, added the Liberal party militant.

Do not stop reading: The story of the writer who drunk took over the Valledupar Book Fair

According to the deputy, it is time to reflect, encourage reading and continue supporting all the talents that move in the letters of the Cesar department.

“Really impressive, we take our hats off to this national event that is going to transcend internationally. We must tell the municipal and departmental governments to continue supporting these initiatives”, said the official.