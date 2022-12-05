[The Epoch Times, December 04, 2022](Interview and report by Epoch Times reporter Lin Cenxin) After Xi Jinping let go, many cities in China have recently seen the phenomenon of loosening the epidemic prevention, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Zhuhai and other places that are “non-essential” No nucleic acid”, and continue to dismantle testing stations. Scholars believe that although the CCP will gradually relax its control over the epidemic, this is only a superficial concession; people who are no longer patient will take to the streets, and the CCP will have trouble sleeping and eating.

Nucleic acid testing has been gradually relaxed in many cities in China

On December 2, Beijing announced that subways and buses would no longer check negative nucleic acid certificates from the 5th. However, in Chaoyang, Dongxicheng, Haidian and other districts, entering office buildings, large stores, supermarkets and other places still requires 48-hour or even 24-hour nucleic acid testing. Test negative certificate. Due to the closure of many nucleic acid kiosks, people had to wait in line for 2 hours in the cold wind to do nucleic acid.

On December 2, Chongqing City announced that citizens only need to check the “Yukang Code” to take transportation, and a 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificate is required to enter public places. On the 4th, “Hualong.com” reported that passengers entering the station at Chongqing Railway Station need to check their health codes and certificates of negative nucleic acid tests within 48 hours, and no longer check the “Certificate of Leaving Chongqing”. Within two days there were conflicting policies.

On December 4, Shanghai announced that starting from the 5th, nucleic acid tests will no longer be carried out when taking buses and subways, and entering and exiting parks and scenic spots. In addition, many places including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Tianjin, and Kunming have introduced policies to loosen the epidemic.

Xi Rarely Mentions Student Protest against Media People: Fear of Settling Accounts After Autumn

According to Reuters, European Council President Charles Michel (Charles Michel) visited Beijing and met with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping on December 1 along with other senior EU officials.

Senior EU officials relayed that during the meeting, Xi explained why there were protests, saying that after three years of the new crown epidemic, people were frustrated, mainly students or teenagers. Xi Jinping mentioned that Omicron is less deadly than the previous Delta virus, which means that the authorities can further relax epidemic prevention restrictions.

Akio Yata, a senior Japanese media person, posted on Facebook that this shows that under tremendous pressure, Xi has finally begun to think about relaxing epidemic prevention restrictions, and may even completely stop the rigid “dynamic zeroing” policy.

Yaba Akio believes that it is worth noting that Xi may still settle accounts against the protesting student leaders. This happened once in Hong Kong as early as 2019. When millions of Hong Kong people took to the streets, China made a lot of concessions on the surface. Immediately after the limelight of the protests passed, Hong Kong’s “National Security Law” was introduced to retaliate against those who participated in the protests.

Analysis: Officials gradually let go of epidemic prevention and common people have different opinions

Lan Shu, a current affairs commentator based in the United States, told The Epoch Times on December 4 that the CCP’s official media began discussing the so-called precise epidemic prevention at the end of September, and the introduction of the “Twenty Points” new epidemic prevention regulations is an intentional relaxation. “Some time ago, everyone took to the streets to protest because the CCP began to reduce the zero-clearing requirements, and the implementation among various provinces, cities, and regions was chaotic, allowing the people to have a space to explode.”

Lan Shu reminded that Xi Jinping mentioned the dissatisfaction of young students this time, which is a bad sign, “It means that the CCP is likely to isolate some students who are in the student movement after relaxing the zero-clearing policy, and focus on cracking down on some protesters. During the event, protesters who made political demands.”

Mr. Wang, a Shanghai citizen, said on the 4th that the relaxation of control by the Beijing authorities is an inevitable result, “Because this virus will never be cleared, even flies and mosquitoes cannot be eradicated. How can the virus be eradicated? We must treat the virus with a scientific attitude. Now that the toxicity has weakened, it is getting weaker and weaker, and it will slowly relax.”

Mr. Wang said that after three years of the epidemic, Chinese society has divided opinions. “It doesn’t matter to many retired or civil servants that they keep income from droughts and floods. They support the lockdown to save their lives or prevent infection. But many young people have to go to work, and some small business owners and business owners oppose the lockdown. This society is very contradictory. “

Scholar: People who have been oppressed by the CCP for 70 years can no longer bear it

After the fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, on November 26, many people went to Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai to mourn the victims of the fire. That night, Nanjing Communication University held a mourning rally, and some students held blank papers to protest on campus. More than a dozen cities and more than 100 colleges and universities across the country quickly responded, and developed into a “blank paper revolution” against zeroing. In recent days, people have been arrested or lost contact.

Xin Haonian, a well-known American historian, told The Epoch Times on December 4 that Xi Jinping’s remarks on student protests showed two things:

First, Xi Jinping knew that the people were about to turn against the Communist Party, and he knew it earlier than the people really wanted to turn against the Communist Party. As early as decades ago, Deng Xiaoping said that “stability overrides everything”, and that the people must not rebel, resist, or overthrow the Communist Party. They must override everything, and they have made various preparations for this.

Second, the zeroing issue is just a very cruel phenomenon in the CCP’s coercive rule over the Chinese people. The Chinese people have endured it for more than seventy years, and finally they no longer want to endure it. “It (the CCP) is very clear in its heart that the so-called beginning of easing is just a superficial concession—a concessionary policy to ease the people’s long-term awakening and put it into action.”

He believes that the policy of loosening ties will not stop the resistance of the people. “For so many years, I have not taken to the streets to call for the resignation of the Communist Party. Now that I have started calling for the resignation of the Communist Party, I must fight to the end to let the Communist Party step down.” “From then on, the CCP Uneasy.”

Xin Haonian said that many people always think that the mainland people are not awakened. In fact, the mainland people have always been very clear. It’s just that the Communist Party’s brutal suppression for more than 70 years has been too ruthless, killing too many people, and everyone can’t bear it. “But now the people in the occupied areas of the mainland of the Republic of China no longer tolerate it. The following is the development of no longer tolerance. It is impossible to endure it again like in the past. And the patience of Xi Jinping and the Communist Party will not last too long. During this process, resistance and suppression will definitely intersect.”

