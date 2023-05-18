After three days of trial, the date is set to find out if Germán Cáceres will be sentenced for femicide – Diario La Hora

Outside the House of Justice in Carcelén there are photos of María Belén Bernal, a victim of femicide inside the Higher Police School, on September 11, 2022.

The trial hearing against Germán Cáceres and Alfonso Camacho for femicide and omission was suspended on the third day. The diligence will be reinstated on Friday, May 19, and the verdict of the case will be known, regarding the death of María Belén Bernal.

They were three days of long hours, hundreds of witnesses and procedural evidence. On May 15, 2023, the trial against Germán Cáceres and Alfonso Camacho began, who are being tried for femicide and omission. Both could face a sentence of up to 34 years. However, the sentence will be known this Friday, May 19, 2023, at 08:00.

main test

One of the most revealing pieces of evidence, and which, according to the Bernal family’s defense, is the most compelling, is the audio recorded by the lawyer from Quito, before she died. In the audio, she and Cáceres can be heard exchanging words, but then there are about 10 calls for help.

The audio lasts 20 seconds.

LA HORA had access to the full transcript of this test. Full transcript of this test.