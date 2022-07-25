“The South Garden and the North Pavilion are integrated with the Pavilion Garden”, which distinguishes the Hangzhou National Version Pavilion from other pavilions.All pictures in this article were taken by reporter Wang Jianlong

Continue the Chinese context and protect cultural genes.

Zhejiang News Client News In 2019, the central government decided to build a Chinese version preservation and inheritance system with the National Version Museum as the main body. The main building is located in Beijing, and the three branches are located in Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Xi’an.

The establishment of one of the branches of the National Edition Museum in Hangzhou is a major decision made by the central government after careful research. It fully reflects the high trust and care and love of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is a major political task entrusted to Zhejiang.

Hangzhou National Version Museum has a beautiful name: “Wenrun Pavilion”.

After three years, on July 23, the Hangzhou National Version Museum (Hangzhou Branch of the National Version Museum of China) made a magnificent appearance on the east side of the ruins of the ancient city of Liangzhu, a sacred place with a history of more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. In the architectural artistic conception like the landscape paintings of the Song Dynasty, there is a vast sea of ​​Chinese classics and Chinese cultural relics.

At the entrance of the South Gate of the Hangzhou National Version Museum.

Bravely undertake a strategic mission

In June 2019, start the conceptual design work;

In August 2020, the first engineering pile was laid;

In June 2021, the construction of the main structure was completed earlier than the original plan;

In January 2022, the Hangzhou National Version Museum construction project completed the completion and acceptance of the five-party main body…

Three years are very short. As a cultural project of Zhong Ding Qianqiu, the Hangzhou National Version Museum has been made from nothing and made a stunning appearance.

Three years are very long, planning and design, execution and negotiation, collection and promotion, every step is devoted, every step is hard-won.

Standing at the historical starting point of the new era, the Chinese version handed down project based on the construction of the National Version Museum is a major cultural project deployed by the country from the strategic height of cultural security and cultural revival. The selection of Hangzhou as one of the branch libraries is based on the history and reality of Zhejiang.

Zhejiang has a rich history of humanities, the Jiangnan version of the culture has a long history, and the cultural context of the two Zhejiang continues. In recent years, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have always placed cultural construction in an important position in the overall work, and successively promoted the “eight projects” of cultural construction. At present, Zhejiang is promoting the construction of a strong cultural province at a high level, making every effort to build a cultural highland in the new era.

Overlooking the Hangzhou National Version Museum.

In 2019, after the state officially launched the construction project, the construction of the Hangzhou National Edition Museum started simultaneously.

The provincial party committee and the provincial government attached great importance to it, and set up a construction work leading group with the secretary of the provincial party committee as the team leader and the provincial governor as the first deputy team leader.

The Eighth and Ninth Plenary Sessions of the 14th Provincial Party Committee will take the “high-level construction of the Hangzhou Branch of the National Version Museum” as a key project to build an “important window”, strive to create a leading province of socialist modernization, and develop high-quality development and build a demonstration area for common prosperity. , and written into important documents such as the provincial party committee’s “14th Five-Year Plan” proposal.

In 2021, the provincial party committee will hold a cultural work conference, emphasizing that the Hangzhou branch of the National Edition Museum will become a cultural landmark in the new era, and polish a unique cultural gold card.

“Participating in such a major project is an opportunity for everyone, and they must not disregard the gains and losses and fulfill their mission.” The construction team realized a sense of historical mission from top to bottom, and turned the love for the country and culture into a Powerful work motivation.

From the initial initiation of the production of design requirements documents, looking back on every day and every step in the past, many participants will never forget the arduous challenge of “starting from scratch” in this project. A set of data shows the grandness and difficulty of the project: the museum site has been transformed from two abandoned mines into a large-scale comprehensive cultural venue with a total construction area of ​​103,100 square meters, including the main study room, the south study room, the Wenrun Pavilion, the mountain warehouse, and the annexes. There are 13 units in total, including buildings; the building has poured about 200,000 cubic meters of concrete, and used about 24,000 tons of steel; the surrounding landscape has 330,000 tea seedlings and more than 200 large trees.

Dong Fuquan, deputy director of the construction headquarters office and head of the comprehensive coordination group, said that the project construction time is tight, the task is heavy, there are many innovations, and the requirements are high. Influenced, but the team overcame the difficulties, rushing to work during the day, working overtime at night, working hard in sunny days, and setting up a shed to work in rainy days.

The provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department dispatched special staff from the province to charge on the front line, eat and live on the construction site, and spend all traditional festivals with the construction team on the construction site.

All these efforts are aimed at building the Hangzhou National Edition Museum into a century-old boutique that can stand the test and a new landmark of the city.

Exhibits in the main study room of Hangzhou National Version Museum.

Create a Cultural Landmark

Architecture is a solidified civilization and a container of ideas.

Where is the Hangzhou National Version Museum suitable? After comprehensive consideration, the east side of the Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins was finally selected, which is to “verify the history of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years”. It is a good place to inherit culture, with abundant mountains and water resources and gathering cultural facilities.

At the same time, the construction headquarters has been thinking, what kind of charm should a building that shoulders the responsibility of continuing the Chinese culture?

After more than 100 meetings, large and small, the plan was clarified step by step, forming a strategic positioning of “national culture + Song Yun + Zhejiang characteristics + modern elements”.

“Song Dynasty culture is recognized as the peak of Chinese culture in the world‘s academic circles.” Wang Shu, chief designer of Hangzhou National Edition Museum and winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, said that it is necessary to create a “modern Song Yun” with Chinese style and Zhejiang recognition.

Song rhyme combined with modernity is intended to combine ancient and modern. Song Dynasty gardens did not have any direct reference. Wang Shu admitted that he could only find creativity in the artistic conception of Song paintings.

The Hangzhou National Version Museum follows the mountain and is dense and dense. “South Park, North Hall and Hall and Garden are integrated” is the charm of the south of the Yangtze River; the integration of garden scenery and multiple courtyards is the “beautiful beauty” of Song culture.

The material construction of the Hangzhou National Edition Pavilion includes both the concrete and steel structures commonly used in modern buildings, as well as the wooden structures and rammed earth walls of traditional buildings; both the bronze-clad hyperboloid roof and the concrete prefabricated roof; The charming bamboo grain fair-faced concrete, and the traditional wood grain fair-faced concrete of Western construction.

The one-time casting of fair-faced concrete used in the Hangzhou National Edition Pavilion far exceeds the casting volume of the largest railway station in Asia, the Xiong’an New District Railway Station.

After the whole building is completed, no secondary treatment and decoration will be done. All colors are the original colors of the building materials, which are environmentally friendly and energy-saving. The elegant colors and natural wood and bamboo textures complement the cultural temperament of the Hangzhou National Edition Pavilion.

What is even more amazing is that the first super 20-meter long-span steel-wood structure, a total of more than 2,900 cubic meters of rammed earth walls, a single-sided wall of 67 meters long, a cyan stone fine-colored stone wall with a super large body of bluestone latticework. .

Most of these special processes have no reference cases in the province or even the whole country. To this end, Zhejiang Construction Group has assembled experts such as provincial engineering research institutes, BIM laboratories, and professional chief engineer teams to overcome difficulties one by one.

Eye-catching is also the art celadon screen door in the museum. The single size is 2.68 meters × 10.34 meters, and the thickness of the screen is only 22 cm. The pure hand-fired celadon pieces used are all from the specially improved Longquan kiln. They can be turned in a direction and can be combined into a whole. Seen from a distance, this is a “map of a thousand miles of rivers and mountains”.

Song Yun under the interpretation of architectural language is a perfect combination of extremely complex craftsmanship and extremely vivid charm.

The broken wall at the entrance of the mountain library was repaired into a tea ridge, and the Longjing tea trees were planted in rows, reproducing the artistic conception of the Song Dynasty’s elegant and refined, indifferent and distant paintings; a certain column suddenly slanted an angle, which was reserved for a small tree. Growth space; the design team even changed the drawings 3 times, just to make way for 3 pine trees that are very similar to the Song painting…

The Hangzhou National Version Museum is not something that can be read at a glance, it is amazing layer by layer, an experience of space and time.

The building is decorated with celadon in many places.

Build a repository of versions

Collections are the foundation and core of building a museum.

In parallel with the construction of the project, the content construction of the National Version Museum in Hangzhou is promoted.

What is a “version”? The ancient and modern Chinese and foreign edition resources bearing the imprint of Chinese civilization are all solicited by the Hangzhou National Edition Museum.

At the beginning of the launch, a special collection working group was established simultaneously, targeting 7 directions including ancient books, documents of the Republic of China, engravings, seals, red documents, movies, and overseas editions, as well as time-honored enterprises, key private enterprises, provincial state-owned enterprises, university experts, and famous artists. and other types of objects to carry out thematic version collection.

Trickle down into the sea, gathering majestic power.

In August 2021, the Hangzhou National Version Museum will complete the target of the minimum number of editions of 500,000 copies (pieces) before opening. At present, a total of 1 million copies (pieces) of version resources have been collected.

In a short period of time, Hangzhou National Edition Museum has built a treasure house of editions with both historical depth and geographic breadth, which can be called a small miracle in the history of collections.

Here, from the bronze sword of Yue Wangzhou in the Warring States Period, the “Leifeng Pagoda Sutra” inscribed in the periodical periodical of Wuyue Kingdom, to various block editions in Ming and Qing Dynasties, and then to the “Communist Manifesto” in various languages ​​in the revolutionary era… , which vividly presents the imprint of Chinese civilization.

Located on the side of the ancient city ruins of Liangzhu, where civilization sprouted, it also revealed the ambition of the Hangzhou National Edition Museum: based in Zhejiang, facing the Yangtze River Delta, and radiating the entire Yangtze River Basin. Relying on this, Hangzhou National Edition Museum presents a more open vision.

The construction headquarters has held several special collection conferences, and at the same time as the collection of resources for Chinese editions has been carried out by all relevant institutions, it has also broadened social collection channels and deeply mobilized private collectors to actively donate editions.

Exhibits in the museum.

In the process of collecting and collecting, what we meet from time to time is people’s enthusiasm for the inheritance of civilization.

On November 28, 2020, on the 200th anniversary of the birth of Engels, a multilingual version of the “Communist Manifesto” donation ceremony caused a sensation in the Zhejiang collection and party history circles. The content of the donated version includes books, comics, audios, etc., basically covering various language versions published around the world from 1888 to the present. Among them, the 1888 English edition has a preface written by Engels himself, which is very rare in the world and is an early and rare edition.

The donor of these precious collections is Jin Liang, chairman of Zhejiang Outlets Plaza Co., Ltd. After acquiring these collections from the market, he took the initiative to contact the relevant departments, hoping to find a suitable “home” for them. Soon after, Jin Liang donated a variety of precious ancient books, marking a new scale for the donation history of Zhejiang folk collections.

There are many people who share the same feelings as Jin Liang.

The 2,126 editions of books, documents and manuscripts from his father’s old collection donated by Huang Mingming, the son of Huang Yuan, a translator, publisher and revolutionary writer, helped save and protect the red edition resources.

The 329 works created in his life donated by the famous printmaker Lu Fang have added a brick to the construction of the collection series of modern art master editions.

Academic research versions such as English notes and academic works donated by Xu Qingrui, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a leader in my country’s management academia, during his visit to MIT, provide evidence for Zhejiang and the country’s support for the development of management…

In addition to donations, Hangzhou National Version Museum also provides storage and escrow services for collections. In May of this year, it received a batch of precious letters from celebrities such as Qian Xuesen and Mao Dun.

What is particularly distinctive is that the Hangzhou National Version Museum has also created a precedent for the technology-type version to be placed in a public cultural institution in Tibet. The collection of these editions has not only improved the technological quality of the Hangzhou National Editions Museum, but also endowed it with novel social and cultural values.

These precious editions are in the National Edition Museum in Hangzhou.

A large number of video surveillance, infrared scanning, temperature and humidity monitoring and other equipment are installed in the museum area. If the temperature of the collection showcase is abnormal, the system will alarm and put on digital “armor” for the version.

There are also 48 different grades of preservation warehouses totaling more than 40,000 square meters in the museum. “Advanced 24-hour constant temperature and humidity collection environment monitoring and storage facilities, as well as stable and clean fumigation, sterilization, air shower, deacidification and other cultural relics protection technical equipment, are the core construction content of the preservation and protection of Hangzhou National Edition Museum collections.” Introduced to Zhang Xiaoli, a staff member in the collection.

For different version types, different exclusive storage spaces are set up in the museum. The fully functional technical room can not only meet the preservation requirements of the paper version, but also meet the maintenance, maintenance and restoration needs of the bronze ware and other types of versions.

Completion is just the beginning. Solicitation, collection, display and exchange are always on the way.

Multimedia images are displayed in the museum.

Imagine a shared future

Digital reform is a golden business card for Zhejiang.

In the process of accelerating the development and utilization of Chinese excellent version resources, it is also a powerful tool.

The construction of the Wisdom Pavilion is one of the distinctive features of the Hangzhou National Edition Pavilion. “The purpose of the digital construction work in the library is to solve the pain points and difficulties such as complex version types, high security level requirements, poor inter-library communication and coordination, and diverse cultural needs of the masses, and to explore the road first across the country.” Chen Feng, the person in charge of the digital engineering project, introduced. .

The Digital Operation and Maintenance Center of Hangzhou National Version Museum has developed the first collection management system in China that integrates management standards for books, cultural relics and archives. Four scenarios: event, exhibition, and service, to create a full-link closed-loop system for various editions preservation, management, research, and public services.

Through this system, the collection has realized the intelligent management of collection, identification, collection, cataloguing, storage, inventory, exhibition, loan and so on. Rare editions such as Liangzhu Jade Cong King, Yue King Sword, “Leifeng Pagoda Sutra” during Wuyue Kingdom, Fuchun Mountain Dwelling Map, “Yongle Grand Ceremony”, and Longjing Tea Trademark can all be traced here.

Various server scenarios were created in the exhibition hall, and celebrity maps were researched and developed. About 500 celebrities in the history of Zhejiang were selected, and 40 of them were dug in-depth through the form of subjects. The audience could inquire about their relationship maps, track maps, etc.

When the museum opened, a powerful and exclusive applet was launched simultaneously. On the internal test mobile phone, the person in charge of system operation and maintenance demonstrated many application scenarios pioneered in the domestic cultural and blog industry:

Collectors who are willing to donate or host the version can directly upload information such as photos and collection backgrounds in the applet. The researchers in the library, including experts from Zhejiang University and Fudan University, will review and judge through the computer in the background. Valuable editions are collected and studied. Donors or custodians can see in real time whether their collections are on display or undergoing maintenance or restoration.

“The digital development of the cultural and muse industry is by no means only at the construction level of interaction with the public, nor is it the separation of the virtual and the real between online and offline museums.” Wu Xueyong, head of the preparatory team for the National Edition Museum in Hangzhou, believes that only the realization of management and operation can be achieved. Only when the concept and method of serving the public are completely changed, can a high-level wisdom museum in the new era be built.

Lai Yingjie, executive deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee and executive deputy commander-in-chief of the Hangzhou National Version Museum, said that it is necessary to make the rich history and culture vividly present in the new era, and promote the continuous transmission of cultural context and civilization from generation to generation. Zhejiang has the ability and confidence to build the Hangzhou National Version Museum into a museum of Song Yun culture display, a museum of Chinese version collection and research, a museum of serving social innovation, a museum of civilization exchange and dialogue, and a museum of digital operation and maintenance wisdom. sub-report.

The Hangzhou National Version Museum is about to officially open to the public. At the beginning of the opening, the first four physical exhibitions and one digital exhibition hall are excellent examples of collection sharing. Some important and rich version resources will be presented to the audience for the first time, which will be a stunning appearance.

Hangzhou National Version Museum, this proudly born cultural landmark, its mission is to inherit, and itself is becoming an important node in this mighty context.