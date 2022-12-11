After two years in which the Christmas celebrations were prudently reduced due to the pandemic, the community of Buttrio was finally able to resume the traditional “Christmas party under the tree”. A procession, to the sound of bagpipes and which was also attended by the mayor of Buttrio, Eliano Bassi, departed from Roncuz park accompanied by Santas, reindeers and elves, making a brief stop under the large illuminated tree in Piazzetta del Tiglio.

Upon arrival in the parish churchyard, the lighting of the imposing Cedar of the town kicked off the party: about 250 children from the “Dante Alighieri” and “Cecilia Danieli” primary schools, together with the boys from the “Luca Pacioli” secondary schools and the “Voices” of “In Arte… Buri”, created a wonderful Christmas atmosphere with their songs.

At the end of the ceremony, the families sipped hot drinks tasting panettone and some biscuits. The evening concluded with Holy Mass and the delivery of a small Nativity, symbolically given to the children of their first communion by the whole community. Not only. In addition to that event, the “Auguri sotto l’Albero” group, together with numerous volunteers, oversaw the organization of the usual “Giro Presepi” through the streets of the town, which can be visited until 6 January.

The Christmas events in Buttrio continue on Tuesday, December 13, with the Friulian gospel choir “The Messengers Mass Choir” directed by Lucia Lesa, at the Palafeste in Buttrio, at 8.45 pm, organized by the Rime Mute association and Noi Cultura e Turismo. Friday 16 December, at 18, still at the Palafeste, the show “Waiting for Christmas, in heaven, on earth, at the bottom of the sea” is scheduled, with Ferruccio Filipazzi, an event in the Theater and School review 10-11pm, curated by the ERT of Friuli Venezia Giulia and promoted by the Noi Cultura e Turismo association.