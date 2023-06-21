After WWDC beta: Apple distributes iOS 17 and macOS 14 in a new developer version | news

Wed, 10:28 pm Software fen It’s been more than two weeks since Apple opened the World Wide Developers Conference and showed, among other things, the upcoming system versions. There was macOS 14 Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 to admire – first in the keynote video, then in more detail in numerous sessions and reports from testers. Incidentally, unlike before, the pre-release versions are available to anyone with free developer access (see )

As expected, Apple presented the second developer version today, and the 14-day cycle should remain until August. Usually there are still many changes in the first few weeks of the beta, as Apple is screwing in numerous places. Once these are known, we summarize the most important discoveries.

Overview of macOS 14 Sonoma

For macOS 14 Sonoma it is true that it is not the most extensive update in recent years. Still, Apple has made numerous improvements. These can be found in the following articles:

news/article/Das-ist-macOS-14-Sonoma-Apple-zeigt-das-neue-System-182659.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> This is macOS 14 “Sonoma” – Apple shows the new system

news/article/macOS-Sonoma-und-iPadOS-17-So-funktioniert-der-neue-Sperrbildschirm-182683.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17: How the new lock screen works

news/article/macOS-14-Sonoma-Funktionen-die-es-nur-auf-neuen-Macs-gibt-182690.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Features unique to new Macs

news/article/Kurz-Apple-schafft-klassische-Mail-Plugins-ab-watchOS-10-erlaubt-Kreditkarten-direkt-per-Apple-Watch-hinzufuegen-182732.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Apple is getting rid of classic mail plugins

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 overview

The systems for iPhones and iPads, on the other hand, are a little more active, because quite a few major and minor innovations have been discovered in the last two weeks. These include the following important points:

news/article/iOS-17-und-iPadOS-17-Mehr-KI-Live-Transkriptionen-und-vieles-mehr-182661.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> iOS 17 and iPadOS 17: More AI, live transcriptions and much more

news/article/iOS-17-mit-zahlreichen-neuen-Features-Verbesserte-Autokorrekur-interaktive-Widgets-und-vieles-mehr-182681.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> iOS 17 with numerous new features: improved autocorrect, interactive widgets and much more

news/article/Craig-Federighi-ueber-Sicherheit-und-Privatsphaere-in-iOS-17-Vorstellung-von-Check-In-Lock-Down-fuer-die-Apple-Watch-182684.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Craig Federighi on security and privacy in iOS 17

news/article/iOS-17-und-Standby-So-wird-das-iPhone-zum-smarten-Display-fuer-Nachttisch-und-Kuechenregal-182687.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> iOS 17 and standby: This is how the iPhone becomes a smart display for bedside tables and kitchen shelves

news/article/Apples-Tagebuch-So-lassen-sich-Stimmungen-und-Gefuehle-mit-iOS-17-und-watchOS-10-festhalten-182695.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Apple’s diary: How to record moods and feelings with iOS 17 and watchOS 10

news/article/iOS-17-Mit-Ping-My-Watch-die-verlegte-Apple-Watch-wiederfinden-182748.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> iOS 17: Find the misplaced Apple Watch with “Ping My Watch”.

watchOS 10 overview

With watchOS 10, the Apple Watch gets an optical makeover, because Apple has revised the surface and system-side apps in many places.

news/article/watchOS-10-Grosse-Neuerungen-an-der-Oberflaeche-182667.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> watchOS 10: Big changes to the interface

news/article/watchOS-10-Smartes-Ladefeature-der-Apple-Watch-Ultra-kommt-auf-die-anderen-Uhren-182698.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Smart charging feature of the Apple Watch Ultra comes to the other watches

news/article/Apple-zu-Designaenderungen-von-watchOS-10-Ablehnung-gegenueber-Drittanbieter-Watchfaces-182758.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”> Apple on watchOS 10 design changes: rejection of third-party watch faces

The currently available system builds

The developer area currently has the following pre-release versions of the autumn updates. The concurrent beta phase of news/article/Apple-gibt-macOS-13-5-und-iOS-16-6-in-zweiter-Beta-frei-182596.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”>For reasons of clarity, we do not include macOS 13.5, iOS 16.6 and other systems here. The public beta hasn’t started yet, Apple announced the start of the general test program for July.

System Buildnummer VeröffentlichtmacOS 14 Beta 2 23A5276g 21.06.2023iOS 17 Beta 2 21A5268h 21.06.2023iPadOS 17 Beta 2 21A5268h 21.06.2023watchOS 10 Beta 2 21R5295g 21.06.2023tvOS 17 Beta 2 21J5293g 21.06.2023

Supplementary Articles:

05.06.23 ·

System requirements of macOS 14, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 – betas available now

0

0

2 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

