The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reported on November 9 that Fu Zhongwei, former director of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Finance and director of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang National People’s Congress, was investigated and became the first tiger to be sacked after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On the 8th, Liu Guoqiang, the former vice governor of Liaoning Province, was sentenced to death with a reprieve in the first instance; on the 7th, Zhang Guilin and Zhou Liyun, members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC Beijing CPPCC, were investigated; Chang Fan Yifei was arrested, and Zhang Fusheng, a member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Fire Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management of the Communist Party of China, was investigated; on the 5th, Wei Bin, the former deputy head of the inspection team of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, was sacked. Some people believe that after the trip to Yan’an, Xi Jinping started a new round of inner-party purges.

On the 9th, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced that Fu Zhongwei was arrested on suspicion of “serious violation of discipline and law”. Prior to this, Fu Zhongwei also attended frequently, and his last appearance was on October 31 at a special learning conference.

Fu Zhongwei, 59 years old, was appointed as the deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Audit Office in 2001; in 2015, he was appointed as the party secretary and director of the Liaoning Provincial Audit Department; in the following year, he was appointed as the party secretary and director of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Finance; in 2018, he was appointed as the Panjin Municipal Party Committee. Secretary, he will return to Shenyang in December 2020 to serve as secretary of the Party group of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and in February 2021, he will be the director of the Standing Committee of the Shenyang National People’s Congress.

Liu Guoqiang sentenced to death

Liu Guoqiang, also a bureaucrat in Liaoning Province, was sentenced to death with a suspended death sentence at the first trial on November 8, deprived of his political rights for life, and confiscated all his personal property. parole”; and handed over the bribes to the state treasury. Liu Guoqiang became the first deputy provincial senior official to be sentenced to death with a reprieve after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Liu Guoqiang, 69, was appointed deputy secretary and mayor of the Liaoning Benxi Municipal Committee in February 2000. He was promoted to the vice governor of Liaoning in May 2001, and vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Political Consultative Conference in January 2013. In July 2020, he was investigated three years after his retirement and arrested in January 2021.

Liu Guoqiang was quickly promoted to vice-governor during Bo Xilai’s tenure as governor of Liaoning.

Bo Xilai was sacked in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

Both Liu Guoqiang and Bo Xilai are on the blacklist of the “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong” because of their participation in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

Xi Jinping fights tigers intensively

After the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 22, the Beijing authorities released a signal of intensive “tiger fights”. From November 4 to 7, 5 provincial and ministerial level “tigers” were successively announced to be arrested, namely:

Zhang Bencai, former chief procurator of Shanghai Municipal Procuratorate, Li Guohua, former general manager of China Unicom, Song Xibin, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang People’s Congress, Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of Hubei, and Hu Yifeng, former secretary of the Party Leadership Group and President of the High Court of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Experts have analyzed this. After the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping led the Sixth Standing Committee to visit Mao Zedong’s former residence in Yan’an. He recalled the “Yan’an rectification style” that Mao used to control the CCP, and emphasized struggle. Xi’s trip has multiple meanings. In addition to proclaiming his status as the second person in the CCP after Mao Zedong, it also sends a signal that he will follow Mao’s example to further purge the party.

