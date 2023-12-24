After years of searching, Antwerp’s top gangster (45) was arrested when he left a luxury villa in Spain

The Spanish police arrested fugitive Antwerp top gangster Koen Van Staay (45) when he left his luxury villa in Rojales on Thursday. The drug criminal was wanted in our country after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020 for the kidnapping of a Dutch truck driver.

Source: Own reportingYesterday at 1:45 PM

Koen Van Staay was part of a Belgian-Dutch drug cartel, which the Belgian police called ‘the Gang of 700 million’. According to Spanish police, the clique had ties to the Italian mafia of ‘ndrangheta. Van Staay was not only wanted by our country, but also by the Netherlands.

The Belgian federal police put him on the wanted list after he was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Antwerp Court of Appeal in 2020 for the kidnapping of Dutch truck driver Johannes W. The Dutchman was captured by Van Staay and his associates in 2016. was beaten up and tortured in Balen because he had lost a batch of heroin during a police check of his truck.

Van Staay had already fled abroad at the time of his conviction.

READ ALSO. 2,200 years in prison: can ‘ndrangheta megaprocess still be overcome? And what are the links with Limburg?

Third time’s the charm

The Belgian and Spanish police forces have been hunting the Belgian for years. In 2021 he was arrested for the first time in Spain, but he was subsequently able to escape. “He was released under conditions pending his extradition to Belgium,” the federal police said. “When the actual surrender had to take place, the man could no longer be found anywhere. As a result, the investigation had to be restarted.”

“However, the Belgian FAST investigators did not give in,” says the federal police. “They were determined and convinced that one day this new quest would also be successful.”

Our country tipped Spain off again in 2022 that Van Staay might be on the Costa Del Sol, near Malaga. Then he slipped through the net a second time. Van Staay would never stay in one place for long, for fear of being arrested again.

Christmas in the cell

Police recently discovered that he may have been staying near Torrevieja. His house was discreetly shadowed. When he left his home last Thursday at 10 am, the Spanish police were able to pin him down and arrest him. “This arrest is yet another example of the good functioning of ENFAST, the partnership of FAST teams within the European Union,” the federal police said.

The man was held in a Spanish prison, pending a decision by the Spanish judicial authorities regarding his extradition to Belgium.

Share this: Facebook

X

