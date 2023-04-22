Aftermath in life due to traffic accidents





So far this year, 196 traffic accidents have been registered in the canton of Cuenca, according to the National Transit Agency (ANT). the tragic balance is nine people dead y 200 people affected with injurieswith sequelae of traumas and even disability.

Javier Gutierrez is one of the affected by this type of accident, due lost one of his legs when I was 56 years old. The person responsible was a urban transport driverbut his court case was shelved.

Gutiérrez remembers that he lived a very strong depression when being in bed for five months and upon learning that part of his body would be mutilated. Despite the fact that in the nursing home the one who came tried to cure the infectionfailed to save his leg, it was amputated.

On the day of the accident, in May 2015, Javier took the bus to work. As he descended, he slipped and fell. Solo remembers being trapped under the tire of the car. His voice cracks when he comments on what happenedbecause they are about to fulfill eight years of that fatal day in his life.

He said that the bus driver was detained for investigation, but was not sentenced and thus the case was filed.

This victim tonow calls for a prosthesis for his leg with the specifications given by your physiatrist. However, That has been another ordeal as a result of the accident.

“During these eight years I have had the hustle to ask for at least something to mobilizeBut justice is slow The case has already been filed, the driver was not arrested. But what it caused I will never forget. I am not going to have my leg again, ”he lamented.

The worst case scenario

More cases are repeated frequently that even lead to death, families are in debtmourning and even little desire for a new lifestyle without one of their relatives.

Dolores Z. He lost his son in a traffic accident. A vehicle hit his motorcycle and he fell on the road, dying instantly. It is not known who was responsible. after three years of what happenedbut she continues with the search for justice.

“I have no peace since that day. His absence hurts and will hurt for the rest of my life.. I only ask that the drivers be aware behind the wheelit is lives that are lost due to imprudence ”, he explained.

They are stories that are part of the statistics one of the causes of death in the country. In Cuenca, 32.65 percent of traffic accidents involve to one motorcyclewhile 14.29 percent, to a car

According to Jorge Cabrera, manager of Traffic Control of the EMOV EP, the behavior of the driver has become predictable, either by mistake, under the influence of alcohol or at excessive speed, which causes most accidents.

Although, according to EMOV records, traffic accidents they tend to decrease during 2023 compared to the previous year. Well, this January they registered 56 claims compared to 2022, with 55.

For February and March, the statistics were down 24.64 percent. This according to Cabrera, does not imply that the figures are not worrying, for which reason he urged to take the responsibility that concerns to all drivers. (YO)

figures

9 deaths ‘in situ’ have been recorded so far this year due to traffic accidents in Cuenca.

32.65 percent of traffic accidents have been caused by motorcyclists, according to the ANT.