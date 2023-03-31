Home News Agadir.. The arrest of a 30-year-old man who seized a functional weapon for a police officer
Agadir.. The arrest of a 30-year-old man who seized a functional weapon for a police officer

Agadir.. The arrest of a 30-year-old man who seized a functional weapon for a police officer
Electronic flag – Rabat

On Thursday evening, March 30, elements of the state service of the judicial police in the city of Agadir, in close coordination with the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance, arrested a 36-year-old man with a criminal record, on suspicion of his involvement in the commission of a car theft. Especially the career weapon of a police officer.

Today, Thursday morning, the interests of the security state of Agadir had received a complaint of theft from inside a private car presented by a police officer, targeting a bag that contained his functional weapon and ammunition, which necessitated carrying out technical expertise reinforced by extensive field searches, which resulted in the recovery of the functional weapon and ammunition. stolen goods, as well as the arrest of the person involved in the commission of this criminal act.

The search procedures showed that the suspect committed this theft from inside the car with the aim of seizing personal movables or financial property, and that his seizure of the policeman’s functional weapon was accidental after he found it in the contents of the private car.

The suspect was kept under theoretical guard, against the background of the judicial investigation that is taking place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances, circumstances and backgrounds of this case.

In parallel, the General Directorate of National Security issued a decision stipulating the temporary suspension of work against the police officer concerned, due to his serious professional violations, which consisted of his neglect of protection and safety measures related to keeping the functional weapon at his disposal.

