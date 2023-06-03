Again: gasoline will go up $600

For the second month in a row, the price of a gallon of gasoline will increase by $600.

This was announced by the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, who also reported that the cost of the acpm will remain stable during this month.

The official said that the readjustment will take effect once the corresponding decrees are signed.

With this increase, the price per gallon exceeds 12 thousand pesos on average in cities such as Bogotá, Cali and Medellín.

Irene Vélez stated that “the increase in gasoline this month is $600, the same value of increase that there was the previous month. The President of the Republic has decided that for now the increase is maintained only for gasoline and not for Diesel”.

decrees are coming

Vélez assured that the price begins to apply as soon as the corresponding decrees are signed and the complete signatures are obtained and they are made official in which the Ministry of Finance also participates.

Likewise, he added that “we are currently making the increase, this is very important because there is a huge hole in the Stabilization Fund Fepc fuel price”.

In addition, he added that “what we are doing with this measure is that this gap does not continue to widen because those are the resources that are needed for other purposes such as social programs.”

In this sense, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, has reiterated that the adjustment in the price of gasoline will continue in the remainder of this year to reduce the FEPC deficit in fuel prices.

Bonilla, has repeatedly said that gasoline it could continue to rise for the next two years until it reaches a price per gallon between $16,000 and $17,000.

