CIUDAD DEL ESTE (National, by Editorial Office) A couple of days ago, the attempt to enter the US embassy of a German citizen who allegedly resides in Colonia Independencia was made public, where according to him he works as a tractor mechanic and other agricultural machinery, the incident was notable because Mr. Philip Kolberg approached the embassy with alleged intentions of requesting asylum but he showed up wearing a bulletproof vest and firearms and drugs were found inside his vehicle.

Among other belongings of the German, it was also found that he has a Paraguayan ID issued a couple of years ago, according to Commander Gilberto Fleitas. The German stated that there are immigration officials who were trying to get his identity out of him or that there was a tome between him, the Austrian and a jeyma migration official, that immigration officials are involved is normal, right? Cristaaal Sergio Roa’s little shoe? Or the shortcut Víctor Peralta Portfolio? That they are specialists in the tomes of sensitive documents issued by Migrations and signed by the gambler director Ángeles Arriola, right, Mr. Fabio Espinoza? In short, if the American embassy asks the Paraguayan government to intervene in the Migration Department, they will find toads and snakes from other countries. Thus, we have hundreds of foreigners who we do not know what background they have or are fleeing from what they come to our country, disguised as medical students, social outcasts, etc.

