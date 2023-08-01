Home » Again more large donations to parties in the Bundestag
Again more large donations to parties in the Bundestag

Status: 08/01/2023 08:15 a.m

In the first half of the year, the parties in the Bundestag received more than twice as much money from large donations as in the same period of the previous year. The leader is the AfD, followed by the CDU. The CSU and the left went away empty-handed.

The parties represented in the Bundestag are again receiving more large donations from companies, associations and individuals. For the first half of 2023 instructs the German Bundestag for the SPD, CDU, Greens, FDP and AfD totaled 994,444 euros – more than twice as much as in the same period last year.

In the whole of 2022, the income was only around 1.21 million euros – a sharp drop compared to the federal election year 2021. Large donations are donations from 50,000 euros.

AfD receives highest donation

The front runner in the first half of 2023 was the AfD. She received a donation of 265,000 euros, the largest single donation so far this year. It is followed by the CDU with income of 216,000 euros. There were also two major donations totaling around 100,000 euros in July. The CDU benefited by far the most from large donations last year.

In the first half of the year, the FDP received a total of 206,901 euros, the Greens 201,001 euros. The SPD comes to a total of 105,492 euros. CSU and Linke got nothing in the first six months of the current year, but the CSU received a transfer of almost 84,000 euros in July.

The South Schleswig Voters’ Association, which is represented by one member of the Bundestag, received a further EUR 251,221 in the first half of the year. The party of the Danish minority in Schleswig-Holstein is supported by the Ministry of Culture in Copenhagen with quarterly payments and is therefore a special case.

Obligation to report large donations

Political parties in Germany are mainly financed by membership fees, money from the state and donations. Individual donations of more than 50,000 euros must be reported to the President of the Bundestag immediately. You must publish the information promptly.

Donations that exceed EUR 10,000 per year must be recorded in the statement of accounts with the name and address of the donor and the total amount. It will be forwarded to the President of the Bundestag.

Critics bump into each other at the threshold of 50,000 euros. The organization Transparency International has long been demanding that donations to parties of 2,000 euros or more should be published immediately in order to increase transparency.

