As on the previous day, the police used water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators who had gathered around the parliament in Tbilisi. According to observers, between 10,000 and 15,000 people had gathered peacefully in parliament by early Wednesday evening. The protesters waved Georgian and Ukrainian flags as well as the blue star flag of the EU. They also sang the Ukrainian anthem in solidarity with Ukraine attacked by Russia.

Individual demonstrators later attempted to enter the parliament building, but the police pushed them back, using water cannons and tear gas among other things, and asked them to evacuate the area in front of the parliament building. The protesters, in turn, threw stones and bottles. According to the newspaper “Georgia Today” there were again several arrests.

The protesters in front of the parliament in Tbilisi clearly express their pro-European attitude

Similarities with Russian “agent law”

The starting point of the protests is a planned law on “foreign agents”. The bill, approved by parliament on Tuesday’s first reading, requires organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as so-called “foreign agents.” Otherwise they face penalties. The bill is reminiscent of a law that was passed in Russia in 2012 and has since been used by the Kremlin to crack down on media, anti-government organizations and other critics.

The demonstrators in Tbilisi set up barricades and blocked roads

During the protests, which the opposition and civil society groups had called for, demonstrators also blocked Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare. They called on the government to drop the bill and chanted slogans like “No to the Russian law”.

Ruling party leader speaks of “radical forces”

Already on Tuesday, during protests in front of the Georgian parliament, there were clashes with the police and dozens of people were arrested. The authorities accused the demonstrators of violence and several police officers were injured.

The head of the ruling party, the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobachidze, described the protesters as “radical forces” and drew a parallel with the pro-European protests on Maidan Square in the Ukrainian capital Kiev in 2014. As a result, Ukraine lost “20 percent of its territory,” Kobachidze referred to the annexation of Crimea by Moscow in 2014 and the Russian war of aggression from February 2022.

The government is trying to put down the protests with a large police force

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters. During a visit to New York, she announced her veto of the law. However, the governing party Georgian Dream can override this with its absolute majority in parliament.

US government warns Tbilisi

US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned Georgia’s government against implementing the bill. The draft law “inspired by the Kremlin is not compatible with the clear desire of the Georgian people for European integration and democratic development,” Price said in Washington. Implementation of the plans would damage Georgia’s relationship with its strategic partners and jeopardize the country’s “Euro-Atlantic future”.

According to surveys, 80 percent of Georgia’s population should support EU accession

According to the constitution, the small former Soviet republic of Georgia is striving to join the EU and NATO. According to surveys, this is supported by at least 80 percent of the population. Last year, the South Caucasus Republic applied for membership of the European Union together with Ukraine and Moldova. Recently, however, several measures taken by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s government have fueled speculation that the country could turn to Russia.

Zelenskyj showed solidarity with the protesters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his solidarity with the protesters on Wednesday. In his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy said: “There is not a single Ukrainian who would not wish Georgia, our friend, success. Democratic success. European success.” All “free nations of Europe” deserve to be part of the EU.

ww/mak (dpa, afp)