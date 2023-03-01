Home News Again! The price of subsidized gasoline in Valledupar rose and exceeded $9,000
Again! The price of subsidized gasoline in Valledupar rose and exceeded $9,000

Again! The price of subsidized gasoline in Valledupar rose and exceeded $9,000

The rise in the price of ordinary gasoline continues throughout the country, including the border areas with Venezuela, such as the city of Valledupar.

As of March 1, citizens will have to pay $9,143 per gallon, according to the National Federation of Fuel and Energy Distributors (Fendipetróleo).

400 PESOS INCREASE

In other words, the increase was $397 compared to the price established since last Friday, February 24 ($8,745), when there was an adjustment for the mixture of biofuel with gasoline.

“In March, in addition to the monthly price increase, the mix went from 4 to 5 percent. That will be the cost that will be at the stations all month long as they have a subsidized fuel quota. If there is any change, we will inform you,” explained Lily Mendoza, executive director of Fendipetróleo-Cesar.

These gradual increases have been authorized by the national government since October 2022, as a measure to reduce the economic losses suffered by the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC).

PRICE DIFFERENCE

However, Colombia continues to have ‘cheap’ gasoline compared to other Latin American countries, according to experts in the sector. For its part, in the border municipalities of Cesar the gallon is also less expensive than in the main cities of the country.

For example, in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, the average is over $11,000; while in Barranquilla, Cartagena and Montería, the service stations charge a little more than $10,000.

