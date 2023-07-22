Again – thunderstorm with hail over Carinthia: woman locked in car

Large parts of Carinthia were hit by thunderstorms on Saturday late afternoon. “There is a local risk of hail, violent gusts of wind and heavy rain,” meteorologist Steffen Dietz from Ubimet announced in the afternoon. Unfortunately, his forecast came true: Shortly after 4 p.m. it hailed in the Wörthersee area and in the Klagenfurt basin, for example.

A garden in Ebenthal © Haser

“There were so many hailstones on the southern highway that one had the impression of a snowy road,” reports an eyewitness. In the Viktring district of Klagenfurt, the hailstones were as big as tennis balls, writes a reader of the Kleine Zeitung. Heavy flooding occurred in the Waidmannsdorf district of Klagenfurt. It was particularly dangerous on the southern highway: several trees fell over. As a result, traffic came to a standstill again and again.

Woman locked in car

“A woman was locked in the car with her dog. She was with her vehicle at a counseling station on the southern autobahn when a tree suddenly fell and crashed on her car,” says Deputy Fire Director Wolfgang Germ from the Klagenfurt professional fire brigade. When the fire brigade arrived at the woman, the police had already freed her from her predicament.

Fallen trees in the provincial capital © Stadtpresse Klagenfurt

The fire brigade and police were deployed throughout Klagenfurt. After the hail came another rain front in the direction of the state capital. No wonder: “Several thunderstorm cells discharged over Klagenfurt,” says meteorologist Andreas Demel from Ubimet. In the state capital alone, the fire brigades had to turn out almost 200 times. In some underpasses, the water was so high that cars could no longer drive. Towards evening, the underpass on Rosentaler Strasse in Klagenfurt was closed due to flooding, and the police diverted traffic.

Heavy thunderstorms with hail also occurred in Upper Carinthia and in the Feldkirchen area. “Suddenly everything was white between Gnesau and Himmelberg. Drivers fled under the trees,” says a witness. In Völkermarkt there were numerous fire brigade operations due to flooding and fallen trees. The village of Klein St. Veit in Völkermarkt is particularly affected. “Within a very short time, we were hit by two rain fronts with 50 liters of precipitation,” says Markus Lakounigg, Mayor of Völkermarkt.

50 liters of rain in Völkermarkt © Bachhiesl

Roads are closed in many counties, as Antenna Carinthia reports. The village of Obertweng can currently only be reached via Feld am See because there is a risk of a landslide. The area around Hochosterwitz Castle was also affected by the storm. Robbie Williams’ Open Air, which was planned for today, was already canceled on Thursday due to the weather conditions.

The thunderstorms “only” raged in the afternoon and late afternoon. The evening – from 8 p.m. – became calm again in terms of weather. The fire brigades were on duty throughout Carinthia in the evening hours.

Wild scenes in Klagenfurt © Krainz

The emergency services generally do not run out of work. Currently they have to move out every day. The Prägraten fire brigade in East Tyrol had to be called out four times on Friday evening because streams burst their banks and cellars were flooded.

Good news

Finally, the good news. “Tomorrow, Sunday, will be a fine day,” says meteorologist Steffen Dietz. “Smaller showers and warm thunderstorms are only to be expected in the Gurktal Alps.”

Hagel and Reifnitz © KLZ/Petelin

Thunderstorm with hail in Klagenfurt © Lepuch

