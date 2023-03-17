Official price list for Playa Blanca in Cartagena 2023

During the first days of January, Cartagena receives a large number of national and foreign tourists who enjoy its beaches, the walls and all the tourist attractions of the Heroica. However, price speculation causes many to end up having a bad time or being scammed by unscrupulous people.

And it is that denunciations of cases of speculation in prices and scams have become more and more common for which tourists end up getting off a million-dollar sum of money for a lunch, for a bottle of liquor or even for a free taste of an oyster.

The first recommendation given by the authorities is ask for the price before purchasing any product or service in the city of Cartagena. It is also a good strategy to ask for the menu with the establishment’s price table and thus avoid misunderstandings.

When naive people trust the hospitality of the people of Cartagena and pay later, they end up losing huge sums of money due to the pressure and aggressiveness of the natives after that they demand payment for massages, oysters, ceviches, lunches, beers and other services that are offered on the different beaches.

“Before consuming a product, check its price. If the price is not visible, better not consume it. Avoid free trialsand if possible check the national tourism registry that allows you to understand the formality of the tourist service provider that is offering you the product”, adds Natalia Bohórquez, president of the Cartagena de Indias Tourism Corporation.

That is why the inhabitants of the Island of Barú in conjunction with the Cartagena Mayor’s Office implemented work tables to establish prices official for the products and services offered in this sector. One of these was to publish a table with the official price list so that people can download it on their mobile devices.

Price list Cartagena 2023

– Consommé or fish soup $10.000

– Sausage potatoes $20.000

– Hamburger $25.000

– Mojarra of 350 grams $25.000

– Fried chicken dish $25.000

– Chicken breast $25.000

– Pork loin $25.000

– Grilled meat $35.000

– Mojarra of 500 grams $35.000

– Shrimp ceviche $50.000

– Saw of 500 grams $50.000

– Bass of 500 grams $50.000

– Snapper of 500 grams $50.000

– 15 minute massage $40.000

– Half hour massage $80.000

– 1 hour massage $160.000

– Ocean view tents $80.000

– Half tents $70.000

– Tents behind $50.000

Taxi Service Rates in Cartagena for 2023

The Secretary of the Interior announced the prices of taxi rides for the entire District of Cartagenawhich were established by Decree 775 of May 2022. Take note of the prices and have them on hand to avoid being scammed on this means of transport:

– Between the Historic Center of Cartagena and the neighborhoods El Cabrero, Manga or Crespo, the cost of the race is $7,800 pesos, this being the minimum rate.

From the center to the San Francisco, Esperanza, Prado or Antwerp neighborhoods, the price is $8.300 pesos.

Between the Historic Center and the Sports Complex of Cartagena, the cost is $10.700 pesos.

From the center to the transport terminal, the cost is $32.300 pesos.

From the center to the Barú bridge, the race has a cost of $57.900 pesos.

Up to the corregimiento of Arroyo de Piedra, this being the most distant corregimiento, the cost is $54.400.

From the airport to the center the race is worth $12.800 pesos.

From the airport to the Bodeguita dock the cost is $15.800.

Between Bocagrande, Castillogrande or El Laguito and the airport the race has a value of 21.800 pesos.